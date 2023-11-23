"He comes with a 'fragile' sticker" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar heading into IND vs AUS T20I series

Aakash Chopra feels Washington Sundar's tendency to get injured frequently is the all-rounder's biggest concern heading into the T20I series between India and Australia.

The Men in Blue will square off against the Aussies in five T20Is, with the first game to be played in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Sundar and Axar Patel are the two spin-bowling all-rounders in the Indian squad, with Ravi Bishnoi being the only specialist spinner.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Sundar brings crucial skills to the table. However, he pointed out that the all-rounder is extremely injury-prone, elaborating:

"Washington Sundar, you are looking at all-rounders - left-handed batter, right-arm off-break, he bowls in the powerplay, and is an excellent utility player. He is coming after playing well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy."

The former India opener added:

"However, the only problem is fitness. He comes with a 'fragile' sticker. He is so fragile that he gets injured anytime and then it becomes a problem. However, in my opinion, he adds a lot of value in T20 cricket because he can bat in different positions and bowl well."

Sundar has picked up 31 wickets in 40 T20Is at a reasonable economy rate of 7.17. He has aggregated 107 runs, including a half-century, at an excellent strike of 150.70 in 15 T20I innings.

"It will have to be firstly seen whether he gets a chance to play here" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar can score handy runs down the order. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra feels Washington Sundar needs to prove his credentials if given an opportunity in the T20I series against Australia. He reasoned (7:50):

"It will have to be firstly seen whether he gets a chance to play here, and if he gets it, how he fares, because a long list of all-rounders has gotten prepared now. There is a list of spinners ready as well."

The reputed commentator isn't sure whether the Indian team management can accommodate all three spinners along with Shivam Dube in the playing XI. He said:

"In that aspect, the first match is going to be very important, that what sort of selection the Indian team does, whom all they play. Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar - can they play all three of them and (Ravi) Bishnoi as well - that will be a big one."

Bishnoi will likely be a part of India's playing XI for the first T20I, considering he is the only wrist-spinner in the squad. Sundar might compete with Axar Patel for the spin-bowling all-rounder's position unless Suryakumar Yadav and company opt to go with just two specialist seamers.

