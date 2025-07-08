"He should be compared with best batters, not Gilchrist"- Indian legend's massive remark on Rishabh Pant ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant to show restraint when the situation calls for it while he is batting. The 38-year-old said he wants to see Pant being compared to some of the game's great batters.

Pant has often been compared to former Australian gloveman Adam Gilchrist, who was known for his attacking style of play in Test cricket.

Ashwin believes that Pant has a "high quality" defence, which the legendary Australian wicketkeeper lacked in his batting. Speaking on his YouTube channel "Ash ki Baat", he said:

"I would like to see Rishabh Pant achieve his potential. We want him to entertain us but he can do that and show restraint when needed. Pant is not a newbie anymore. I want to benchmark Pant to his standards."

"He is a fabulous player. He is not Adam Gilchrist, many compare him to Gilchrist. He didn't have such a good defence. Pant has a high-quality defence. He should be compared with some of the best batters, not Gilchrist. Rishabh Pant can do Pant things."

Pant made a century in each innings in the series opener in Leeds and backed that performance with a 58-ball 65 in the second innings in Birmingham. The latter helped India up their scoring rate as they went in pursuit of quick runs on Day 4.

Ravichandran Ashwin feels Shubman Gill could have scored 300 at Edgbaston

Ravichandran Ashwin reserved special praise for Shubman Gill's performance in the Edgbaston Test. The 38-year-old believes that Gill could have made a 300 in the match and lauded the low false shot percentage in his batting.

He also said Gill had shown his teammates how to bat in the longest format, with his exploits at Edgbaston.

"He made a big score in the first innings. He almost got a 300, he should have got a 300. In the second innings, he did not throw away his wicket. His false shot percentage became nine from seven percent because he was playing a few more shots and there was unevenness in the wicket."

"Shubman Gill was not playing for himself or for the team, he showed his teammates how one needs to bat in Test cricket," Ashwin said.

