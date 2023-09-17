"He is completely out of the box" - Aakash Chopra picks India's probable XI for Asia Cup 2023 final, expects Washington Sundar to play

Aakash Chopra expects Washington Sundar to be a part of India's playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.

The two sides will lock horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. Sundar, who was not part of India's original squad, has taken Axar Patel's place after the latter was ruled out due to a left quadriceps strain.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Sundar has come out of the blue because of Axar's injury issue. He stated:

"The breaking news is that Washington Sundar has been sent to Sri Lanka. He has already landed. You might see him playing in the final as well. He is completely out of the box because there is a slight injury concern for Axar Patel."

While expecting the rested players to be back in the XI, the former Indian opener opined that the off-spinner might be seen playing. He reasoned:

"You might see Washington Sundar playing because another spinner should be played here and we are missing an off-spinner as well. There will be changes in this team. They rested everyone in the last match. Now there is no need to rest, this is the final."

Sundar was initially sent as a backup for Axar. The left-arm spinner has subsequently been ruled out of the final and the former will likely be a part of the playing XI, considering the Colombo pitch is expected to turn.

"You will still find Ishan Kishan at No. 5 although you haven't yet got an answer to the No. 5 question" - Aakash Chopra

Ishan Kishan has had mixed returns in the Asia Cup. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra expects Ishan Kishan to be a part of the playing XI ahead of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. He said:

"My team for this match will be - Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill. Then King Kohli will come at No. 3 and you will see KL Rahul at No. 4. You will still find Ishan Kishan at No. 5 although you haven't yet got an answer to the No. 5 question. Hardik Pandya will come at No. 6."

With Axar already ruled out, the cricketer-turned-commentator sees Sundar playing ahead of Shardul Thakur. He explained:

"After that Ravindra Jadeja, and then can it be either Washington Sundar or Shardul Thakur, or will Axar Patel get fit miraculously? I feel Sri Lanka should make a turning pitch, so I would say you will see either Axar or Washi playing. Then it will be Kuldeep, Bumrah and Siraj. So there is no place for Shami and Shardul Thakur."

Aakash Chopra's likely Indian XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

