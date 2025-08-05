"He has been more consistent than even Shubman Gill" - Ajay Jadeja lauds Indian star's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former India player Ajay Jadeja has lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round performances in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He pointed out that the spin-bowling all-rounder was more consistent than even Shubman Gill with the bat.

India registered a six-run win in the final Test against England at The Oval on Monday, August 4, to draw the series 2-2. Ravindra Jadeja amassed 516 runs at an average of 86.00 in his 10 innings in the five-match series.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Ajay Jadeja was asked about his thoughts on Ravindra Jadeja's performances in the Test series against England.

"Is anything required to be said? The man has shown you what he can do. I think outstanding. Shubman Gill has scored 754 runs, and you are saying that he has reached close to the best. He (Ravindra Jadeja) has scored nearly 550 runs," the former India captain responded.

"He has been more consistent than even Shubman Gill. He had four innings that didn't end, because the batting ended from the other end. In the entire series, there were only two innings where he got out early," he added.

Ajay Jadeja pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja's fighting knocks at Lord's and Old Trafford were the all-rounder's batting moments of the series.

"If we try to remember his moments, it started with Lord's, where you couldn't win for sure, but he and (Mohammed) Siraj fought there. A change was seen there. The fortitude started from there. Then he kept standing in the next match and drew the match. Then he scored runs in this match (last Test) as well," he observed.

Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on a 181-ball 61 in India's second innings of the third Test at Lord's, but couldn't help them avoid a 22-run loss. He scored an unbeaten 107 off 185 deliveries and stitched an unbroken 203-run fifth-wicket partnership with Washington Sundar (101* off 206) to help India draw the next Test in Manchester.

"The ball he bowled to get Joe Root out was the moment of the series for me" - Ajay Jadeja on Ravindra Jadeja's bowling

Ravindra Jadeja had Joe Root stumped by Dhruv Jurel in England's first innings of the fourth Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Ajay Jadeja picked Joe Root's dismissal in England's first innings of the Manchester Test as his best Ravindra Jadeja moment of the series.

"He has kept improving his batting. In the last few years, he has become a solid player. However, for the last 13 or 14 years, we always talk about his bowling as 'condition applied' in overseas conditions. The batting is there for sure, but the ball he bowled to get Joe Root out was the moment of the series for me," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the star England batter was completely deceived despite being well set at that stage.

"That is the biggest improvement in his game. He plays overseas, but for his batting. However, you deceived the best batter in the world with flight and left him stranded halfway down the pitch after he had scored a hundred. That is Ravindra's moment for me," Ajay Jadeja observed.

Joe Root was stumped by Dhruv Jurel off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling for a 248-ball 150. The left-arm spinner picked up seven wickets at an average of 72.42 in nine innings in the five-match series.

