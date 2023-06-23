"He would have declared in the same position against any team in the world"- James Anderson defend Ben Stokes' early declaration in Edgbaston

Veteran England pacer James Anderson feels skipper Ben Stokes made a 'positive' move by declaring the first innings at 393/8 late on Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston.

The England captain did recieve a bit of criticism after the loss as many felt that declaration came back to haunt the hosts. However, Anderson opened up on the conversation that he had with Stokes at the time of declaration.

In his column in The Telegraph, here's what James Anderson had to say about Ben Stokes' decision to declare early:

"I had my pads on waiting to bat when Ben declared. He said he would have declared in the same position against any team in the world so why should it be different in an Ashes series? It was a positive move."

Brendon McCullum had said we won already regardless of result: James Anderson

James Anderson also spoke about the mentality that head coach Brendon McCullum has instilled in the England team, which is to play an entertaining brand of cricket without worrying about the result.

The veteran pacer felt great about the fact that England continued to play the brand of cricket they have for a year now despite the occasion being as big as the Ashes. He stated:

"After day four Brendon McCullum said we had won already regardless of the result because of the reaction from people about the way we played, and the fact we had stuck to our style. The first morning felt different to games we have played over the past 12 months. There was more tension, more pressure, but once we settled into it we played exactly how we have been for the past 12 months and Ben and Brendon were proud of that."

Brendon McCullum has claimed that England will continue to play aggressively despite the loss in Edgbaston.

