"He deserves to be there at the start of the summer" - Ricky Ponting on David Warner's place in the Australian Test side

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has backed David Warner to open the batting for the side to start the home Test summer.

Warner is coming off an outstanding 2023 World Cup campaign, scoring 535 runs at an average of over 48 in Australia's title run. Previously, Warner has expressed his desire to play in the three-Test series against Pakistan before retiring from red-ball cricket, with the third Test at SCG being his farewell.

Speaking to SEN Whateley, Ponting feels that Warner deserves to start the home Test summer and then decide on playing the red-ball format following that.

"Yeah look, I think he deserves to be there at the start of the summer, but then it's up to him. I've read some reports this week about, the farewell tour and having three Tests in the summer and finishing in Sydney in front of his home crowd. So it's up to him, if he scores runs in the first few games, then he'll most likely get that send-off that he's after," said Ponting.

Ponting added that the first Test in Perth could indicate Warner better on playing the entire Pakistan series, considering several openers waiting in the wings.

"But there are a few guys that are queuing up behind him that have been doing a lot of things right in domestic cricket to get their chance to open the batting.That time will obviously come, but when that is, we'll wait and see. We'll probably have a clearer picture after that first test match in Perth," added Ponting.

Despite boasting terrific overall red-ball numbers, with over 8,400 runs at an average of 44.43 in 109 games, Warner has struggled for form since 2021.

In 25 Tests since the start of the 2021 season, the southpaw has averaged less than 30 with the bat and scored a lone century.

"Cameron Green might just have to sit back and bide his time" - Ricky Ponting

Cameron Green had a rough Ashes series with the bat.

Ricky Ponting played down the talks of Australia trying to give Cameron Green a place in the Test playing XI. The former skipper feels the all-rounder must bide his time to earn a place in the side.

Despite an incredible century in the fourth Test against India, the 24-year-old has a dismal Ashes series in England. Green averaged just over 20 in the three games he played against England without a single half-century.

"There’s been some talk about Marnus potentially going up and opening the batting and trying to find a way to get Green back in the side as early and as quickly as possible. I actually don't believe in that. I think Cameron Green might just have to sit back and bide his time and wait for the opportunity to come back. He can get a truckload of runs in Shield cricket and sort of force his way back into the side," said Ponting.

He added:

"Labuschagne has been outstanding at number three for Australia, it's very much a specialist position. If they moved him up, they'd probably have to move (Steve) Smith up to three. He's always been that sort of that number four batsman. It always sounds great in theory, to get one of the most talked about and talented young all-rounders back into the side as soon as possible, but it could create some potential issues along the way as well. Unfortunately, that would mean that Green would just have to sit back and wait a while."

Australia’s squad for the Pakistan series is set to be announced later this week, with The first Test beginning in Perth on Thursday, December 14.