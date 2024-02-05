"He is England's best player of spin" - Michael Atherton expects former captain to play big role on IND vs ENG Day 4

Former England skipper Michael Atherton feels Joe Root must step up massively as the Englishmen chase a massive 399-run total to take a 2-0 series lead in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. The former opener also highlighted the need for Root to survive the inevitable burst from Jasprit Bumrah when he comes out to bat.

Former England captain Joe Root stepped off the field on day 3 of the Test after hurting his finger while fielding at slip and looked in pain. He spent most of the time off the field in the morning session and did not come out to field during India's remaining 2nd innings.

When asked about Root being doubtful to bat on day 4, Atherton brushed aside the concerns and said England will need the right-hander to counter India's spinners.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 55-year-old stated:

"Don't think so. He got hit during the fielding practice and then tried to stop the ball at slip, which knocked it again but I think it's precautionary. He will be expected to bat and has got a big role to play because of the amount of spin that will be bowled. He is England's best player of spin, so try and get through the burst from Jasprit Bumrah as soon as Root comes on."

Contrary to expectations, the Yorkshire batter has had a lean series so far and has lost his wicket to Bumrah in two out of his three innings. The right-hander's highest score thus far in the series is 29.

"You'd hope for a contribution from Root" - Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton recalled England's mammoth run-chase against India at Edgbaston in 2022 and reckons something similar needs to happen on this occasion. Root scored an unbeaten 142 in the final innings of that match as England chased down the 378-run target. He added:

"England made their last record run-chase, which came against India in the first summer of Bazball - 378 I think. Root and Bairstow made big hundreds. So you'd hope for a contribution from Root tomorrow."

The tourists lost Ben Duckett after his 50-run opening stand with Zak Crawley as Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of him. At stumps, England still needed 332 more to win with nine wickets in hand.

