“He is the first choice” - India’s World Cup-winning player names Rohit Sharma’s replacement for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former player and 1983 World-Cup winner Madan Lal has named who he thinks should replace Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain for the upcoming tour. India will visit England for a five-Test series next month.

Madan Lal feels ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah should replace Rohit Sharma, who recently announced his Test retirement, as the captain of the team. The former player said if fit and available, Bumrah should lead the Men in Blue.

"I feel that Jasprit Bumrah is the right person to lead India. Fitness is a different thing, but if he is available and fit, then he is the first choice," Lal was quoted as saying by India Today.

Notably, Bumrah has led the Test team on three occasions. He was the captain during the fifth Test against England in 2022, which was rescheduled from 2021 (India lost).

The 31-year-old also led India in a couple of matches during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 against Australia in Rohit's absence. India won the opening Test of the five-match series by 295 runs under his leadership. Rohit had opted out of the fifth game, resulting in Bumrah's return to captaincy, though India lost the match by six wickets. As captain, Bumrah has scalped 15 wickets in three Tests.

Madan Lal feels Rohit Sharma would have thought through his decision to retire from Tests

Further, the World Cup-winning player opined that Rohit Sharma would have thought through his decision to retire from Tests. Rohit recently announced his decision to retire from the longest format.

“Look, when such big players are brought in, there's no space left in the team. They automatically become the first choice. But form can come at any time. What about form? Fine, their performance hasn't been great. But whatever decision they made regarding retirement, it's a personal decision. They must have thought it through, that's why they took that decision,” he said in the same interview.

Rohit had a poor tour of Australia both as skipper and with the bat. He just 31 runs from three Tests and five innings, with India losing the series 3-1. The upcoming five-Test series in England is set to begin on June 20, as the first Test will be played in Leeds.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

