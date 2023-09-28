"He is a gem" - Fans praise Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture of asking KL Rahul to receive trophy after IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

India may have lost the 3rd ODI against Australia in Rajkot but skipper Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture of asking KL Rahul to receive the series trophy is winning him accolades from all corners.

While Australia defeated India by 66 runs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, the hosts took the 3-match ODI series by a 2-1 margin having won the first two games in Mohali and Indore.

It is worth noting that Rohit was rested for the first two matches with Rahul appointed India's captain in his place. The regular skipper was happy to ask Rahul to receive the series trophy from Mr. Niranjan Shah, the former honorary secretary of the BCCI, with both of India's wins this series coming under Rahul's captaincy.

The trophy was then handed over to the substitute fielders part of the Saurashtra cricket team as they posed for a photograph with the members of the Indian team.

Fans waxed lyrical on the Indian skipper's heartwarming gesture and went on to laud him given that he chose not to hold the trophy either despite Rahul and Shah requesting him to do so.

Here's a look into some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma's 81 in vain as Australia beat India in 3rd ODI

Returning to the side for the final ODI in Rajkot, Rohit was in irrepressible form with the bat as he got India off to a flyer in their chase of 353.

Washington Sundar was sent up to open the innings alongside Rohit but it was the skipper who unleashed breathtaking shots at will, clearing the fence comfortably and toying around with the Australian seamers. He notched up a fluent half-century and looked set for a 31st ton in ODIs.

That was when a freakish Glenn Maxwell catch off his own bowling sent Rohit back for a 57-ball 81. Once Virat Kohli also fell for a 61-ball 56, the Indian chase came apart as Maxwell bagged a four-wicket haul to set up Australia's 66-run win.

Expand Tweet

Earlier in the day, Mitchell Marsh blazed away to an 84-ball 96 as he set the tone for Australia's mammoth total of 352/7 in their 50 overs. David Warner, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with brisk half-centuries to power the visitors post which they did not look back.

Both teams will now gear up for their warmup fixtures at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. While India face England in Guwahati on Saturday, September 30, Australia take on The Netherlands on the same day in Thiruvananthapuram.

Are India the favorites to lift the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments section below!

Poll : Do India start the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as the favorites? Yes No 0 votes