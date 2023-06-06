"He doesn't get Australians out" - Ian Chappell baffled by reports of Moeen Ali returning to Test cricket for 2023 Ashes

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell feels Moeen Ali is not the best replacement for the injured Jack Leach ahead of the Ashes this year. The cricketer-turned-commentator stated that Australia will be happy to see the off-spinner in the England team.

Leach picked up a back stress fracture during his side's 10-wicket win over Ireland last week, rendering him unfit for the Ashes. England are yet to name a replacement for the left-arm spinner.

England Cricket @englandcricket



We're all with you, Leachy. Gutting newsWe're all with you, Leachy. Gutting news 😔We're all with you, Leachy.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Moeen is seriously considering a return to Test cricket, having retired from the format in 2021. However, he averages 64.65 with the ball and in the mid-20s with the bat in 11 Tests against Australia.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Ian Chappell stated that neither Jack Leach nor Moeen Ali is England's answer for the spinner's role in their XI for the Ashes. He also insisted that Moeen doesn't have the ability to get Australian batters out.

"I don't understand England when it comes to spin bowling, because Jack Leach is not the answer, not against Australia, and I don't think Moeen Ali is, either," Chappell said.

"So I would have thought the Australians would be over the moon if they picked Moeen Ali ... It's got nothing to do with the retirement; he doesn't get Australians out. So, unless he's improved as an off-spin bowler, I don't see why they're turning to him."

While Leach performed decently in the 2019 Ashes series at home, his performance levels dipped in the 2021-22 leg. In three Tests, the left-arm spinner took just six wickets at a worrying average of 53.50.

"England's depth is not very good" - Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ian Chappell further commented that anyone who plays spin well should combat Jack Leach comfortably. He also believes that Rehan Ahmed is England's future and added:

"England's depth is not very good. If you're relying on Jack Leach as your main spinner... He might be fine against the minor nations, but anyone who can play spin really should make mince meat of Jack Leach.

"Have a look at his record against Australia; it's no good. So, why you would go there, I don't understand. Their future is Rehan Ahmed but I don't think he's going to get many Australians out."

The 2023 Ashes series starts on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Poll : 0 votes