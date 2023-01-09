"He cannot get a place in the XI" - Aakash Chopra leaves Shubman Gill out of India's probable top 6 for 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra feels Shubman Gill cannot feature in India's playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

The first game of the three-match series will be played in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. Rohit Sharma will be back at the helm after missing the T20I series against the same opponents due to a thumb injury sustained in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Gill will have to miss out as Rohit and Ishan Kishan are certainties as openers, elaborating:

"There are questions right from the top and the answers to the questions are not easy. If Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma open - Rohit Sharma is the captain and Ishan Kishan is undroppable at this point in time, he has scored a double century - Shubman Gill cannot come in the team, he cannot get a place in the XI."

While observing that Virat Kohli will surely bat at No. 3, the former Indian opener reckons Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will vie for the No. 4 position, stating:

"Virat Kohli will play at No. 3. He has built a fort at No. 3 and he is its king. Who at No. 4? I give you two options - Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. KL Rahul was the Indian team's vice-captain until now and that designation has been taken from him now, but that doesn't make him a lesser player, he is an amazing player."

Chopra believes Shreyas cannot be left out, reasoning:

"No one can touch Shreyas Iyer. I feel he should not be touched because Shreyas Iyer has been absolutely outstanding in 2022. The player has scored runs in whichever matches he has played for India across formats, and this is the ODI format in which his performance remains unparalleled."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that it would have been a bigger headache had Rishabh Pant also been fit and available. He pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter smashed a match-winning century in the series decider against England.

"Hardik Pandya is a no-brainer at No. 6" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya is the only batting all-rounder in India's squad.

Chopra picked Shreyas and Rahul to bat at No. 4 and No. 5 and added that Hardik Pandya has to play at No. 6, explaining:

"So let us keep Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. If either Shreyas or Rahul is playing at No. 5, SKY cannot play at No. 6. Hardik Pandya is also available for ODI cricket now, so Hardik Pandya is a no-brainer at No. 6 because at least one of your top six needs to bowl."

Chopra concluded by observing that Suryakumar Yadav will have to miss out in such a scenario, saying:

"That means SKY's name will not come in this team. Now this is going to be a very difficult selection call for captain Rohit and coach Rahul because it is not going to be easy. You will need the heart to inform whoever is not playing."

While Shreyas Iyer is almost certain to be a part of the playing XI, Rahul and Suryakumar will likely compete for the fifth specialist batter's position. Kishan's presence as a wicketkeeping option and Pandya's elevation to vice-captain, apart from Suryakumar's exploits in the final T20I, might tilt the scales in the latter's favor.

