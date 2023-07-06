"He is getting exposed day by day" - Fans do not spare Harry Brook after his promotion to No.3 fails during 3rd Ashes Test

Harry Brook's maiden innings at No.3 at the international level did not pan out as hoped after he was dismissed for just three runs on the opening day of the third Ashes Test. The batter edged a delivery on the off-stump corridor to Steve Smith at second slips after a patchy 11-ball stay at the crease.

In the absence of the injured Ollie Pope, the responsibility of batting at No.3 was handed over to Harry Brook, who averages only 22 at the position in first-class cricket. The right-handed batter was recently criticized for his dismissal during the second innings of the Lord's Test against the short ball.

He had to walk out to bat earlier than usual after Ben Duckett was dismissed by Pat Cummins in the fourth over of the innings. He got off the mark after facing four deliveries, but his stay did not last long after he departed in the sixth over.

Fans did not show mercy after Brook failed to prove himself in challenging circumstances yet again. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

England have recovered to 62-2 after 12 overs following Harry Brook's dismissal

Pat Cummins' scathing spell did not have any more casualties as the pair of Joe Root and Zak Crawley steered England to relative safety. The duo has put on 43 runs off 53 deliveries to rebuild the innings following the initial setback against the new ball.

Earlier in the opening day, England's bowling attack bolstered by the returning Mark Wood, bowled out Australia for 263 runs in the first innings. The hosts had claimed four wickets in the opening session after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Mark Wood finished with impressive figures of 5-34 while the rest of the pace attack chipped in to bowl Australia out in two sessions. Ollie Robinson sustained an injury while bowling and did not bowl after leaving the field. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh (118) scored the bulk of the runs for the visitors with a counter-attacking hundred.

Should England proceed with Harry Brook at No.3 for the remainder of the series? Let us know what you think.

