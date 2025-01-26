"He is not a glamorous kid" - Aakash Chopra on Shivam Dube's 'fair' inclusion for IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Shivam Dube's inclusion in the Men in Blue's squad for the remaining three T20Is against England is a fair call. He pointed out that the all-rounder played a crucial role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup win and was easily forgotten as he is not a 'glamorous kid'.

Dube and Ramandeep Singh were added to India's squad for the final three T20Is against England after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the series and Rinku Singh wasn't available for the second and third games due to injuries. Despite the injured players' absence, the hosts registered a two-wicket win in the second T20I in Chennai on Saturday, January 25.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener claimed that Dube has been deservedly included in the squad.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy got ruled out and Shivam Dube has been called in his place, and that is actually a fair thing. Just think about it, what wrong had Dube done? He was a member of the World Cup-winning team and performed well in the final as well," he said (6:00).

"After that, no one asked about him and he was sent home. No one is talking about him as well. He is not a glamorous kid. It seems like it's easy to forget Shivam Dube. However, Dube is now back. Rinku Singh is also not available for a couple of games. So Ramandeep has also been called," Chopra added.

Shivam Dube has aggregated 448 runs at a strike rate of 134.93 in 24 T20I innings. The Mumbai all-rounder smashed 27 runs off 16 deliveries in India's seven-run win in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

"When you start playing international cricket, the workload is of a different level" - Aakash Chopra on Nitish Kumar Reddy getting ruled out of the series

Nitish Kumar Reddy played all five Tests in BGT 2024-25. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Nitish Kumar Reddy might have gotten injured due to a sudden spike in workload.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the entire series and you think what might have happened. When you start playing international cricket, the workload is of a different level, along with the pressure. Workload and pressure go hand in hand. He played five consecutive Test matches in Australia and performed in them," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the seam-bowling all-rounder's body is potentially not yet fully prepared for the grinds of international cricket.

"He was continuously on the ground for three to five days, batted, bowled a little, and fielded well. It takes a toll. He is a young kid, at times the body doesn't last that long. Before you realize, there is an injury, and that's what I think has happened. The body wasn't fully ready for this kind of international pressure and workload," Chopra elaborated.

Nitish Kumar Reddy suffered a side strain during practice a day before the second T20I against England. He has been asked to report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for his injury management.

