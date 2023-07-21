"He is going to become one of the best that has ever played the game" - Dinesh Karthik on Shubman Gill

Team India's top order batter Shubman Gill has failed to get going so far in the ongoing two-match Test series against the West Indies. After two back-to-back failures, Dinesh Karthik has urged fans to be more patient with the batter.

Karthik predicted a bright future for Gill, saying that the right-handed batter will step up in crucial matches for the Men in Blue. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the veteran wicketkeeper said:

"I can promise you, Shubman Gill is going to be something really special in the long run. Just stay with him, just be patient. Even in T20 cricket, I remember when he came to KKR, he wasn't exactly doing what he is doing today. He has something really special about him. Just give him time. There is nothing he needs to do in terms of technique or mental preparation."

The cricketer-commentator opined that Shubman Gill's recent failures have been highlighted a lot as the remaining top-order batters have scored big runs in the series.

"There have been just two Tests where others have scored and he hasn't, and that can happen," Karthik continued. "Sometimes in places like West Indies, where a lot of people tend to score and you don't score, it might look very jarring and glaring."

"But I can promise you that when the big moments come, the big Tests come, which have come.. we saw the 90 he got in Brisbane against Australia," he added. "He is a big match player, and he is destined for special things. I will have a lot of time for Shubman Gill, and I believe he is going to become one of the best that has ever played the game."

Notably, Gill had to vacate his opening position for Yashasvi Jaiswal in India's Test team. He has been slotted in at No.3 in the ongoing series against the West Indies, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara.

Shubman Gill was dismissed for 10 on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Shubman Gill scored just six runs in the first Test against the West Indies in Dominica. He had a chance of making amends by coming up with an improved performance in the second Test.

However, he failed to make a significant impact in the first innings. The Punjab-born batter scored just 10 runs before falling to Kemar Roach.

India finished at 288/4 at stumps on Day 1. Openers Rohit Sharma (80) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) notched up fine half-centuries, while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 87 alongside Ravindra Jadeja (36*).