"He is going to have to change his game"- Brad Hogg on Yashasvi Jaiswal's challenges when India tour Australia

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg was highly impressed with how India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated the England bowlers in their recently concluded five-match Test series.

Jaiswal won the Player of the Series award for his staggering 712 runs in five games, which also included two double-hundreds. While Hogg hailed the southpaw for a coming-of-age series, he opined the youngster would need to adapt when India tour Australia towards the end of the year.

Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube channel, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about Yashasvi Jaiswal:

"Jaiswal played exceptionally well. Now how he is going to play when he comes here (Australia), he is going to have to change his game. Maybe look to use the pace while playing hook and pull shots instead of hitting hard. If he is going to be aggressive, he needs to have a new range of shots to his repertoire because of the pace and bounce in the surfaces."

In just nine Tests, Jaiswal has already scored 1028 runs at an outstanding average of 68.5. If he finds similar success in Australia, it would give him and India massive confidence looking at the future.

Brad Hogg on Sarfaraz Khan's pace game

Brad Hogg in one of his earlier videos had expressed his concerns over Sarfaraz Khan's ability to negotiate extra pace. However, he was pleasantly surprised to see the right-hander dominate Mark Wood in the fifth Test in Dharamsala.

Sarfaraz was comfortable playing the pull shot and also didn't shy away from unleashing the uppercut against Wood's pace. On this, Hogg stated:

"Sarfaraz Khan, I was worried about his game against fast bowling. But some of the pull shots he has played against sheer pace, I can say that he has been working on his game. I think he is just about ready to take on Australia's pace attack in Australia with some of the pull shots he has played."

Youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan stepping up for India in crunch situations and during the absence of big match players like Virat Kohli is arguably the biggest takeaway for the hosts from the series.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App