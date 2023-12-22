"He has got the capability" - Sunil Gavaskar backs Yashasvi Jaiswal to do well in Test series against South Africa

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has backed Yashasvi Jaiswal to shine in the upcoming Test series in South Africa, suggesting the youngster's temperament will hold him in good stead.

Jaiswal made his debut against the West Indies earlier this year on the back of some sensational numbers in domestic red-ball cricket. The left-handed batter marked his first Test innings with a 171-run knock, followed by another 95 runs in his second, hinting at a bright future.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar highlighted his observations about Jaiswal.

"Yes, it's going to be a test for him. But I do believe that he has got the capability to thrive in these conditions too. What I have seen of him in Test matches is that he plays the ball very late, his head is very still, he gets into the line quite nicely. He is not looking to rush at the ball. He plays it very late, he loves to give himself time in the middle," Gavaskar explained.

Jaiswal gathered some experience of playing in South Africa through the two T20Is against the Proteas in the recently concluded series. While he was out for a duck in the second T20I, he made a swashbuckling 60 in the third.

"If you survive 12 overs, then nobody can get you out" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Gavaskar underlined that Indian batters must survive the new-ball burst against the Proteas in the Test series if they wish to pile on big runs.

"I think, when the Kookaburra ball is used in places like South Africa and Australia, the first 12 overs are important because the ball does nothing after that. If you survive 12 overs, then nobody can get you out if you are a good batter. So that's what Yashasvi has to say to himself. If you can be alright for the first 10-12 overs, you can make big runs," he explained.

The first South Africa-India Test begins at the Centurion on December 26.

