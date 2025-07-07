"He has got a lifeline here" - Former India cricketer's blunt statement on Gautam Gambhir after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper batter Surinder Khanna believes the side's emphatic 336-run win in the second Test against England at Edgbaston is a massive lifeline for head coach Gautam Gambhir. Team India had lost seven out of their last nine Tests, with a lone win in that stretch, entering the Edgbaston encounter.

Gambhir's head coaching tenure started with India sealing a 2-0 home series against Bangladesh last year. However, things went south from that point with the Asian side losing their next two Test series against New Zealand (0-3 at home) and Australia (1-3 in Australia).

Under new captain Shubman Gill, the visitors seemed to have rediscovered their mojo in the opening Test of the ongoing England series at Leeds. However, after dominating the first four days, they allowed the hosts to chase down a massive 371 in the final innings to fall 0-1 behind in the best-of-five affair.

Talking about the Edgbaston win and what it means for Gambhir, Khanna said (via Hindustan Times):

"In Gambhir's tenure we have lost against New Zealand, Australia and the first Test as well, so he has got a lifeline here. Credit goes to Shubman Gill and the team. The confidence will be high from hereon. Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. If we play to our potential, the results will come. Bumrah will hopefully be back, which will definitely be helpful."

He also praised the three main heroes from the Edgbaston Test, Gill, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep, saying:

"Captain leading from the front, the first captain to score a double century and a ton in the same innings , six wickets each by Siraj and Akash Deep. I congratulate the side for their victory. I remember Gill said after the first Test he acknowledged that he needed to play longer innings, which was practical. He is young, give him time."

Gill shattered batting records with his 269 and 161 in the Edgbaston win, while Siraj and Akash Deep combined for 17 out of the 20 England wickets in the match.

"Our team has T20 players, with their aggressive approach" - Surinder Khanna on India's batters

Surinder Khanna cautioned Team India, despite their memorable victory at Edgbaston, highlighting the possibility of challenging batting conditions for the remainder of the series. The visitors' batters have made merry thus far in the series, with five individual centuries in the opening Test, followed by team totals of 587 and 427/6 declared in the second Test.

"Right now the weather conditions are helping India, you never know when bowling conditions can change and difficulties can arise. Our team has T20 players, with their aggressive approach. Cricket is a great humbler, but today belongs to India," said Khanna (via the aforementioned source).

With the five-match series level at 1-1, the all-important third Test will be played at Lord's, starting Thursday, July 10.

