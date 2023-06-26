"He has got to play well or else he will have a few Australians on his back"- Travis Head's cheeky dig at Ollie Robinson

Australian batter Travis Head feels England pacer Ollie Robinson has probably put a bit of pressure on himself ahead of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's with his comments. Robinson was unapologetic about the send-off that he gave to opener Usman Khawaja during the first Test.

Moreover, the pacer also took an indirect dig at some former Australian cricketers like Ricky Ponting, due to which he has received a bit of flak from some cricket experts.

However, speaking on The Unplayable Podcast, Travis Head explained how the dressing room isn't too bothered with Ollie Robinson's remarks. He said:

"I think he is playing a hard game at the minute. Everything I read is Ollie Robinson at the minute so but I think he enjoys it a little bit. It eggs him on. But yeah he has got to play well or else he will have a few Australians on his back. From our side, the dressing room is not too bothered by it all. But it's hard not to laugh at it."

Travis Head believes Australia is only focused on winning at Lord's

Travis Head had earlier spoken to 9News Sydney too about what the team management thought about some of the comments made by England players. He claimed that the visitors have all their focus on ensuring they take a 2-0 lead at Lord's.

On this, Head stated:

"We're only going for lunch (at Lord's), apparently. Yeah, they (England) have got this mantra they're going at. Not just on the field but off the field they are throwing some nice chat out, but this team is truly just worried about what we need to do to win the second Test to go 2-0 up and put some pressure on them."

It won't be a surprise if there's at least another instance of a heated exchange during the Lord's Test.

Poll : 0 votes