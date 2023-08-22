"He has got plenty of stick for that" - Joe Root on Andy Flower for working with Australia as mentor in 2023 Ashes

England's ace batter Joe Root has said that he gave a proper dosage to Andy Flower for joining the Australians on a consultancy basis for the 2023 Ashes series.

Flower oversaw one of the most successful periods in English cricket as Andrew Strauss and co. climbed to the top of the Test rankings and won an away Ashes series. Under Flower, the Englishmen also clinched their first global trophy in any format.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Root said about Flower joining Australia's camp.

"Don't worry, he has got plenty of stick for that. I've given him plenty, whether it be in meetings or gentle ribbing around training. He has got nailed."

Despite losing the first two Tests of the 2023 Ashes series, the Yorkshire batter said that he's proud of the team for staying true to their word.

"We did pretty much everything we set out to do except win it. The first two games, the first one in particular, could definitely have gone a different way.

"You look back and you think, bar a crazy half-an-hour at Lord's (when England lost three to the hook for 34 in their first innings, Root the third), you'd be sat 5-0 up if everything fell your way perfectly. The fact is, we played some really strong cricket, were authentic, and were true to how we wanted to play as a team. It's still in its infancy in many ways.

Ben Stokes and Co. got better as the series went on, having lost the first two Tests. However, the hosts brought their A-game in the remaining game to deny Australia a landmark series win.

"The real aim should be going and winning in Australia" - Joe Root

Joe Root (Image Credits: Twitter)

Root also added that England must prove themselves in Australia in the Ashes and is confident that their approach will make the next generation fall in love with the format.

"The real aim should be going and winning in Australia and creating a legacy that continues on a bit like the All Blacks.

"There's a potential there to do what we've done in white-ball cricket in the Test game as well and pave the way for the next generation to get excited about Test cricket and want to be involved in it. It certainly seems to be that way."

England will compete Down Under in the 2025-26 Ashes series.