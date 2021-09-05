"He has looked a different batter" - Deep Dasgupta showers praise on Cheteshwar Pujara

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has lauded Cheteshwar Pujara for his proactive approach on Day 3 of the Oval Test against England. Pujara has looked like a completely different player in the last two Tests, according to Dasgupta.

Unlike his usual self, Cheteshwar Pujara got off to a reasonably quick start. He scored at a good strike-rate for most of his innings and did not shy away from playing shots.

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, Deep Dasgupta said that the innings by Pujara spoke volumes about the positive mindset in the Indian dressing room as well.

“Last couple of innings, he has looked a different batter altogether. Lot more proactive playing his shots. Today, he played that ramp as well. I don’t remember him playing that shot at all. That says a lot about the mindset and confidence in that dressing room.”

The cricketer-turned broadcaster believes all that pressure coming into this series has ultimately helped Cheteshwar Pujara rediscover his batting approach.

“Credit to him, under pressure, he has kind of rediscovered himself. Maybe that was good in a way, that he was kind of forced to get out of his comfort zone. Again, credit to him, after so many years and after getting so much of success, he has kind of done that again (rediscovering himself).”

Pujara had also played a counter-attacking knock of 91 in the second innings of the Headingley Test.

Pujara carrying the legacy forward with bat and with eyes. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/UDTumpss7t — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara getting out in the same over shifted the balance of the game: Deep Dasgupta

Cheteshwar Pujara (L) and Rohit Sharma built a solid partnership before getting out in the same over

Deep Dasgupta opined that the first over with the new ball in which Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed shifted the balance of the game. India were miles ahead at that point, but the dismissal of two set batsmen made the game a 'little closer'.

“Till the second new ball was taken, they were looking really comfortable. Rohit and Pujara, it was all really calm and easy for India. Especially that 81st over, that just changed everything around. Suddenly this game looks a little closer than it was at that point in time.”

Pujara's greatest contribution to this Indian team isn't just his runs. Watch closely and you will see a bit of Pujara in KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. At times in Tests, defence is the best attack. #ENGvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara had built a partnership of 153 runs before getting dismissed in quick succession. However, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja made sure there were no further casualties.

India were leading by 171 runs at stumps on Day 3 with seven wickets in hand.

