"He would be an ideal No. 5" - Former captain's massive statement on Rohit Sharma ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has advised Team India to play Rohit Sharma at No.5 during the five-match away Test series against England in June. The New South Welshman suggested that the right-handed batter must go to England solely based on his leadership skills.

The 37-year-old Indian opener's Test career remains in limbo due to his disappointing performance during the recent tour of Australia. The veteran managed only 31 runs in the three Tests he played and 'dropped himself' for the final game in Sydney, owing to poor form.

The Asian Giants eventually lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and failed to qualify for the World Test Championship for the first time.

Speaking on Backstage with Boria, Clarke shared his thoughts on the veteran's role in England and said via Hindustan Times:

"I think Rohit still has the game. Class is permanent and you have seen that in the Champions Trophy final. He would be an ideal No. 5. He can face the second new ball if needed, and if there are early wickets, he can hold things up as well. But Rohit loves to open and can blunt the new ball as well. If I was an Indian selector, I’d pick Rohit for England as the captain and leader."

Earlier reports suggested that Rohit Sharma has decided to opt out of the England tour due to his poor returns in red-ball cricket. If the Indian batting star makes the decision official, Jasprit Bumrah could captain the tourists in the series. Although the right-arm pacer is injury prone, he has captained India in three Tests.

Rohit Sharma was India's leading run-getter during the last England tour

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old had a stellar tour of England when India visited their shores in 2021 for the five-Test series. With 368 runs, he finished as the leading run-getter for the tourists, averaging 52.57 in eight innings alongside a century at The Oval.

India were leading the series 2-1 until the fifth and final Test was rescheduled to 2022 due to Covid-related reasons in their camp. However, England won the rescheduled fixture at Edgbaston to level the series 2-2.

The Indian captain has also struggled in the three matches that the Mumbai Indians have played so far in IPL 2025, registering two single-digit scores.

