Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed concerns over ace pacer James Anderson's lack of wickets throughout the Ashes. The veteran looked lifeless again in his seven-over spell ( 0/21) on the opening day of the final Test at the Oval.

Australia took the honors on Day 1 after bowling England out for 283 and being 61/1 in their first innings. Despite being the third leading wicket-taker in Test history with 689 wickets, the 40-year-old has been woeful in this series. Anderson has picked up only four wickets in 121 overs of bowling over four Tests at a dismal average of 82.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 1, Vaughan called for the champion pacer to step up his game for England to come out on top at the Oval.

"He is having no impact at the moment in this series. For England to win here, Jimmy Anderson has to find his rhythm. He has to get wickets. He is bowling ok without the wickets but not looking like getting wickets. Four wickets in over 120 overs in the series is not the Anderson that we know," said Vaughan.

The former Ashes-winning captain felt that Anderson becomes even more vital with Moeen Ali suffering a groin injury while batting.

"And with Moeen ( Ali) off the field, though Joe Root can bowl a bit of spin, the seamers will have to bowl more and more. So it's important Anderson has that impact on the game," added Vaughan.

Anderson has historically struggled against Australia more than other teams in his career, evidenced by his bowling average of 35.43 against the Ashes rivals compared to his overall average of 26.32.

Despite his struggles, the hosts have managed to contain Australia under 300 in the last four completed innings in the series.

"His first spell was terrible for him" - Michael Vaughan on Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc cleaned up Ben Stokes with an absolute screamer.

Micheal Vaughan lauded Mitchell Starc for his ability to bounce back after a dismal first spell on Day 1 of the fifth Test at the Oval.

After conceding 18 runs off his first four overs, the left-arm pacer struck back in his subsequent stints and finished with outstanding figures of 4/82 in almost 15 overs.

"His first spell was terrible for him. That new ball burst with the field spread, then he brought the field in and gave Ben Duckett a couple of gifts to get away to the boundary. What he has is that bounce back ability. So you know in the next spells he is going to create impact. Was a great passage of play when he ( Starc) bowled to Harry Brook just before lunch," said Vaughan.

Contrary to James Anderson, Starc has had an outstanding series with the ball. The 33-year-old overtook Stuart Broad to become the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes, with 19 scalps in only six innings.

Starc has picked up 239 wickets in his illustrious Test career at an average of 27.63, with 93 scalps against England.