"He is an inspiration" - Navdeep Saini motivated by Ajinkya Rahane's comeback

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini has just played a couple of Tests and could make a potential comeback in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. He is inspired by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and the way the latter managed to make an incredible comeback in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Rahane made scores of 89 & 46 in the final against Australia when almost all the other Indian batters struggled. Saini also made his Test debut under Rahane's captaincy in the famous 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and hailed the veteran batter for his resilience.

In an exclusive chat with The Times of India, here's what Navdeep Saini had to say about Ajinkya Rahane:

"Every cricketer goes through some ups and downs. And the way Ajju bhaiya has made his comeback is remarkable. He is an inspiration. I am really happy for Ajju bhaiya. The way he played in the IPL and then in the WTC Final was just brilliant.

"He has been a key player in the Indian side. He led from the front in Australia and handled a team, which was completely injury-riddled, really well."

Navdeep Saini also spoke about how the current pacers in the Indian Test squad have enough experience of playing together. He said:

"Siraj has been amazing for the team. He is a brilliant bowler. The young group, including myself, Siraj, Shardul, and Mukesh, we have good times together. We are of the same age group.

"Siraj has improved with time and has bowled very well for the team. Shardul can bowl as well as bat. He is an amazing player too. I have played a couple of India A matches with Mukesh. He is a really good bowler."

Navdeep Saini on India's WTC final debacle

While Team India were criticized after their loss in the WTC final, Navdeep Saini feels the focus should be on the new WTC cycle that is about to begin for the visitors in the West Indies.

On this, Saini stated:

"Winning and losing are both part and parcel of the game and of a sports person's life. We should learn and move on. The new season is here. The World Cup season is here. The next WTC cycle has also started.

"We have a talented bunch of players. We are all positive and I am sure the team will do well in the upcoming matches and tournaments."

With the senior pacers like Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav rested, Navdeep Saini could play his third Test for India when they take the field in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12.

Poll : 0 votes