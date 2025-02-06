"He was jogging" - Kevin Pietersen blasts Ben Duckett over Phil Salt run-out in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI 

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen highlighted Ben Duckett's poor running between the wickets during the first ODI against India in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The opening batter was involved in a major mix-up with Phil Salt in the first innings, which led to the latter's dismissal when he looked in ominous touch.

The openers took on the Indian new-ball bowlers to put up over 70 runs in just eight overs. Salt had played a sublime cut shot off Hardik Pandya's bowling, and was eager for a third run after Shreyas Iyer pulled off a dive in the deep to prevent a boundary.

Duckett was not responsive to Salt's call and sent his partner back midway through the attempted third run. The right-handed opening batter got stranded in the middle and had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 43 runs off 26 deliveries.

Duckett lost his wicket in the very next over while attempting a pull shot off Harshit Rana's bowling. The double string unraveled England's batting unit as they collapsed from 75-0 to 77-3 in the final stages of the powerplay. The Indian spinners came into play against the exposed middle order in the middle overs, and the visitors ended with only 248 on the board.

Kevin Pietersen blamed Duckett for the mix-up with Phil Salt and opined that the mistake proved to be quite costly for England.

"If you have a look at Duckett's running, he was jogging. He was not at full sprint. Then he slows down further. He was not at his partner; he was just shouting. Salt was saying come come come. Actually, if Duckett had gotten his foot down, hustled and sprinted, there would have been more decisive thinking," Pietersen told broadcasters during the mid-innings break (via Hindustan Times).

"But then, there was too much of a jog, too much of a coast and it proved to be costly. Salt got a fifty the other night at Wankhede and here, he was again batting beautifully and this cost England another 50-60 runs," he added.

Ben Duckett scored 32 runs off 29 deliveries and was involved in a 75-run opening partnership with Salt. He had an on-and-off T20I series coming into the ODI series. He scored a fifty in England's solitary win in Rajkot and registered three single-digit scores, including a golden duck in the fifth T20I.

"It all seemed to be a little bit too relaxed" - Kevin Pietersen demands better communication from Ben Duckett while running between the wickets

An early, decisive, and loud call by Ben Duckett could have prevented the runout as he was looking at Shreyas Iyer's recovery and throw. Salt had already committed to the run by then, and had even crossed more than half of the pitch before he was aware of Duckett's lack of interest in the run. However, by that time, it was too late to turn back and recover.

"Absolutely, three was on. And if it wasn't on, there needed to be better shouting. It all seemed to be a little bit too relaxed," Pietersen opined.

"If I was the coach of England, I wouldn't be livid but I would certainly sit down and have a chat with Ben Duckett. I saw this in the T20Is as well. and I'd say to him, 'Listen buddy, I want you to run way quicker and be more decisive while running between the wickets'," he concluded.

England are trying to make the most of the target they have posted. The spinners have come into play as Team India are motoring along at 138/3 after 20 overs.

