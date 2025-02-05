“He was just so down and disappointed” - Former Australia cricketer’s stunning revelation of BGT 2024-25 debutant

Former Australian pacer and South Australia's head coach Ryan Harris has revealed that young opener Nathan McSweeney was shattered after being dropped from the Test side after three Tests. The 25-year-old debuted for Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home, thanks to strong domestic performances.

However, the opening batter struggled against India's champion pacer Jasprit Bumrah throughout, resulting in his axing after the third Test. McSweeney scored only 72 runs at an average of 14.40 with no half-centuries in six innings.

Talking about his dropping on SEN Sportsday, Harris said:

"I've never seen Nathan McSweeney like that, he was just so down and disappointed. When you asked him about how he felt and what he was doing he said, ‘I felt as though I was batting really well, he (Bumrah) was just too good for me’. From afar you look back at it and after the water had gone under the bridge, I remember talking to him and he was shattered."

Trending

He added:

"There’s no doubt I just thought he was a bit harshly dealt with. He came in at a really tough time of the series that we were playing against Bumrah, who is the best bowler in the world in my view. He had to come in and face that at the top. To get the opportunity, he was absolutely delighted, but then on the other end of the scale in probably such a short time, he was absolutely shattered."

The five-match series was hanging in the balance at 1-1 after three Tests when McSweeney was dropped. Nineteen-year-old Sam Konstas replaced him at the top for the final two Tests.

"Little bit of frustration that Konstas got picked" - Ryan Harris

Konstas set the stage on fire in his maiden innings for Australia at the MCG [Credit: Getty]

Ryan Harris acknowledged being frustrated with Sam Konstas' initial selection to the Australian side for the final two Tests against India. However, the former pacer praised the teenage opener for delivering the goods to help Australia win the series 3-1.

Konstas scored a blistering 60 off 65 deliveries in his maiden innings in Melbourne to help Australia pile on a massive 474 in their first innings. He scored quickfire 20s in both innings of the final Test at Sydney, playing a crucial role in Australia's win in a low-scoring affair.

"There was no doubt that there was probably a little bit of frustration that Konstas got picked in my mind right at that time (for Boxing Day), but what that kid showed and what he did on that stage was just phenomenal. t's great to see him on that tour of Sri Lanka. I obviously don't see him playing in that second Test unless there's something that happens with Marnus, which I doubt will happen," said Harris (as per the aforementioned source).

Konstas was surprisingly left out of the playing XI in Australia's massive innings and 242-run win against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle. It remains to be seen if he continues warming the bench in the second and final Test at the same venue, starting February 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news