"He was just going on like a pork chop" - Brad Haddin on Stuart Broad's antics on Day 5 of Lord's Test

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has shared his opinion on Stuart Broad's body language and banter with the Aussie players during Day 5 of the Lord's Test on Sunday.

Broad looked absolutely livid with the fact that the visitors didn't withdraw their appeal for Jonny Bairstow's dismissal and had a few words to say to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Haddin feels that the pacer was just rattled when he walked out to bat.

Speaking on the Willow Talk Podcast, here's what Brad Haddin had to say about Stuart Broad:

"He (Broad) was just going on like a pork chop. He was under pressure going 0-2 down. Australia were working him over and hitting a lot on the body. They weren't 123K bouncers. If he is talking about being remembered for unsportsmanlike conduct, he is a pretty good judge."

While Haddin didn't like Broad's mannerisms, he also shed light on the positives for England as the pacer was able to wake the crowd up and make it as intimidating for Australia as possible. He said:

"He engaged with Marnus and made his point to the umpire that he was unhappy with the (Bairstow) decision. The crowd went after Alex Carey, the guys on the boundary.

"We saw Steve Smith drop a catch and you could feel the pressure build. That's the one thing he did really well. He engages the crowd and he knows that when they get going, England get an extra leg."

Brad Haddin on Long Room incident with Usman Khawaja

Brad Haddin claimed that Australian opener Usman Khawaja must have heard some nasty things in the Long Room for him to react the way he did. The opener was seen engaging in a heated exchange with an MCC member in the Long Room while the Aussies walked back for Lunch on Day 5.

On this, Haddin stated:

"It must have been some very strong words for Usman Khawaja to react the way he did. He is pretty chilled, doesn't get emotional and just goes about his work.

"But consistently, the Long Room would be giving it to you. They just stand there with MCC ties and some of the words that come out of their mouth, it isn't always pleasant to walk through that Long Room."

The three accused members from the Long Room have been suspended immediately pending enquiry and the MCC has also apologized to the Australian team.

