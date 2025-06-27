"He just needs to watch Bumrah" - Former India pacer's advice to Prasidh Krishna ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh has adviced Prasidh Krishna to watch and learn from ace quick Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the second Test against England. India lost the opening Test at Headingley by five wickets and are 0-1 down in the five-match series.

Prasidh Krishna, who was included in the XI for the opening Test, picked up five wickets across the two innings. However, he disappointed as he bowled well only in patches with an evident lack of discipline and control for most part. He gave away 128 runs from 20 overs at an economy rate of 6.4 in the first innings and 92 runs from 15 overs at an economy rate of 6.1 in the second, failing to create the required pressure on the English batters.

Dodda Ganesh, in a conversation with PTI (via NDTV Sports), stated that Prasidh has been a wicket-taker but needs to bowl with consistency and focus on his areas.

"Prasidh has always been a wicket-taker, but he needs to bowl with some consistency, and needs to focus on the areas he bowls. It will help him bowl more maidens especially when the ball gets older. He can't bowl on both sides of the wickets."

The former pacer adviced Prasidh Krishna to observe Bumrah on how to get consistent with his lines and lengths.

"In England, the ball swings around a bit because of the conditions. He just needs to watch Bumrah on how to bowl consistent lines, lengths. He just needs to concentrate more on the channel outside (off-stump), and he will be better," he said.

The second Test is set to begin on Wednesday, July 2, and will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will have to pull their socks up should Bumrah miss the second Test

There have been reports suggesting Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the second Test at Birmingham in order to manage his workload. Bumrah is likely to play only three out of the five Tests in the series.

Should he miss out on the second Test, the responsibility will double up on pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first innings. However, when he went wicket-less in the second, the pressure on the Indian bowling attack was evident.

Siraj picked up two wickets in the first innings and remained wicket-less in the second. In the possible absence of Bumrah, the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will have to pull their socks up and deliver better performances as India aim to bounce back and level the series at Edgbaston.

