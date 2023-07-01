"He is just thinking all the time about boundaries" - Michael Vaughan bemoans Harry Brook's dismissal on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has expressed anguish at Harry Brook's terrible shot to be dismissed at a crucial stage on Day 3 of the second Test at Lord's.

The 24-year-old reached his half-century before shuffling outside leg only to slap a short ball from Mitchell Starc straight to skipper Pat Cummins at deep extra cover. Brook averages an incredible 72.76 in his nine Tests but has scored just one half-century in three innings of the ongoing Ashes series.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the end of Day 3, Vaughan felt Brook is far too good a player to be playing such high-risk and audacious cricket.

"Harry Brook is a good player, when he stays still. Then he backs away to play this baseball style of shot. The problem with that is Harry Brook is too good to get out in that fashion. He is just thinking all the time about boundaries," he said.

Vaughan condemned England's tactic of playing one-dimensional Test cricket and called for attritional play during certain stages.

"Don't allow one of your really good players ( Harry Brook) whose record in Tests is really good to get out in such a cheap way. Ride a few, get under a few bouncers. In Test match cricket you are allowed to see off a bowler considering a bowler can only do the tactic for 4-5 overs. I've never seen a sports team play one way and be successful," he added.

England succumbed to Australia's bouncer barrage and relinquished the control they seized on Day 2 by getting bowled out for 325 in response to Australia's first innings total of 416. They lost their final five wickets for only 57 runs in the first session on Day 3.

"Can't be in 5th gear all the time" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan advised the England batters to show more restraint and variety in their batting when the opponent uses a blatantly obvious tactic. Several English batters surrendered meekly to Australia's short-ball ploy, leaving the hosts well behind in the second Ashes Test.

"When you get a chance to be expansive, go for it. But when you see a tactic so obvious and you are up against 90 m/hr bouncers, be smart enough to know that they can't do that forever and they might have to pitch it up and then you go again," said Vaughan. "In Test cricket, can't be in 5th gear all the time."

The former Ashes-winning captain believes that only the result matters, and from that perspective, England are under the pump, having lost the opening Test at Edgbaston.

"Ultimately it comes down to did you win or did you lose and at the minute, they lost the first game and they are looking like losing the second unless they come out and play better in the second innings," Vaughan added.

As things stand, Australia are firmly in the ascendency at 130-2 in their second innings, with a lead of 221 runs. First-Test hero Usman Khawaja is batting on 58 alongside first-innings centurion Steve Smith.

