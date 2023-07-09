Former England skipper Michael Vaughan warned the hosts from relying on another masterclass from Ben Stokes to get over the line on Day 4 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Coming in at 68/4 in the first innings, the England skipper produced a sensational knock of 80 to lead the side to 237, trailing the Australian score by only 26 runs. This was right after the talismanic all-rounder scored a memorable 155 a few days earlier in the fourth innings at Lord's.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 3, Michael Vaughan admitted that even Ben Stokes can produce such miraculous performances only so many times.

"If it comes down to Ben Stokes again, with Ben walking in requiring 110/130, the well is only so deep," Vaughan said. "He can't keep producing it. Want to see a little bit of something from that top 3. They need it for their own individual confidence going to Old Trafford."

Earlier in the game, Ben Stokes also became the 16th English cricketer to breach the 6,000 run mark in Tests. He also became the first English cricketer to score 6,000 runs and pick up 100 wickets.

England's top three, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Harry Brook, combined for only 38 runs in the first innings.

While Duckett has shown glimpses of good form with twin half-centuries in the second Test, Crawley and Brook have each scored just the lone half-century thus far in the series.

"Plays glorious shots and suddenly gets out" - Michael Vaughan on Zak Crawley

Crawley will look to convert his start to a substantial score in the second innings.

Micheal Vaughan felt that despite opener Zak Crawley often looking in good nick, it is time for him to repay the faith shown by the team management with a match-winning contribution.

Since the inception of the Brendon McCullum-Ben Stokes era, Crawley has been a regular member of the playing XI. However, the 25-year-old has often got the team off to quick starts before being dismissed for middling scores, evidenced by his average of 28.70 in six Tests this year.

"England consistently pick Zak Crawley. He's in the side for a long long time," Vaughan said. "He has played 37 Test matches, averaging 28. He never looks out of form, plays glorious shots and suddenly gets out. It's a great chance for Zak Crawley tomorrow to repay the faith in him."

"They keep picking him, they like this momentum that he shifts towards the team," he added. "Even if he gets 20 or 30, it's always quick. They like it, Baz McCullum loves the momentum he creates."

Zak Crawley has had starts with scores of 61, 48, and 33 in the ongoing Ashes series without converting into three figures. He is yet to record a century in 2023 in 12 innings, with his highest score being 61 in the first innings of the opening Test at Edgbaston.

