"He has kickstarted his international career with this knock" - Gautam Gambhir lauds Sanju Samson's century in 3rd IND vs SA ODI

Gautam Gambhir believes Sanju Samson's century in the third ODI between India and South Africa could give a renewed impetus to his international career.

Samson scored 108 runs off 114 deliveries as the Men in Blue set a 297-run target for the Proteas in the series decider in Paarl on Thursday. The visitors then bowled out the hosts for 218 to complete a resounding 78-run win and register just their second ODI series triumph in the Rainbow Nation.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Samson's knock, to which he responded:

"We all know how much talent Sanju Samson has. Not only us, everyone has spoken about it, the sort of knocks he has played in the IPL or T20 cricket. I believe he has kickstarted his international career with this knock."

The former India opener feels the knock would force the think-tank to give a consistent run to the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter. He said:

"He used to get intermittent chances before this but when you score a hundred, you push the selectors and put pressure on them to give you regular chances in ODI cricket."

Samson added 52 runs for the third wicket with KL Rahul (21 off 35) after India were reduced to 49/2 in the eighth over. He then strung together a 116-run fourth-wicket partnership with Tilak Varma (52 off 77) to ensure that the Men in Blue set a challenging target for the Proteas.

"He should definitely be persisted with" - Gautam Gambhir on Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson struck six fours and three sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Gautam Gambhir expressed his hope for Sanju Samson to be given a longer run in ODI cricket. He stated:

"It needs to be seen whether they will persist with Sanju Samson in ODI cricket because the next World Cup is after four years. However, the quality of player Sanju is, I believe he should definitely be persisted with."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the 29-year-old presents an excellent wicketkeeping option in the middle order. He elaborated:

"The way he keeps as well, you have an excellent option in the middle order. You will always have a heavy top order but Sanju gives you a middle-order option plus wicketkeeping. So I feel his international career has started again after this knock."

Gambhir concluded by saying that Samson showed his experience, caliber and class in Thursday's game. He expressed hope of getting to see the stylish right-hander's best going forward.

