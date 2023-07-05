"He is kind of in uncharted territory" - Pat Cummins hints at resting Josh Hazlewood for 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

Australia might rest Josh Hazlewood and bring back Scott Boland for the third Ashes Test at Headingley, skipper Pat Cummins hinted on Wednesday, July 5.

Hazlewood has missed more than half of Australia's Tests in the last couple of years due to various injuries. He didn't play in the World Test Championship final due to Achilles and side issues before returning for the two Tests here. He has bowled 56 overs so far, picking eight wickets at an average of 32.50.

"He would be the obvious one you'd be a bit more careful of," Cummins said. "The tour so far for him has gone as well as he could have hoped – no injuries, but he is kind of in uncharted territory for the last year or two. I think there will be some conversation around that."

"I think he bowled (about) 25 and 35 (overs in the two Ashes Tests) which isn't extreme numbers, but again you weigh up this game versus the last two, how he's tracking so we'll work through that … you don't want to put anyone in higher risk than you'd like knowing that there's a couple of fresh guys on the bench that can come straight in," he added.

Pat Cummins further stated that Boland, who was costly and picked just two wickets in the first Test before making way for Mitchell Starc in the second, would be the more "obvious" replacement.

"We are super confident with either Scotty or 'Nes' (Neser) that’d they do a super job … we’d have to have a look at the wicket but think Scotty would be the obvious one," Cummins continued.

Edgbaston aside, Boland has an exceptional Test record in his two-year-old Test career, having picked 35 scalps from nine matches at 17.94.

"You could argue we haven’t got the best of conditions this tour so far" - Pat Cummins

Aussie coach Andrew McDonald said he was "surprised" by how the English took on Boland, who is known for being a line-and-length specialist, after the first Test. But Cummins defended the 34-year-old, saying he'd thrive in better conditions.

"Even between innings he made some adjustments," he said. "With Scotty we have such high standards of him because of how well he bowled (to start his Test career). You saw in that little stretch where conditions were in our favour how damaging he could be. You could argue we haven’t got the best of conditions this tour so far."

Australia are leading the five-match Ashes series by a 2-0 margin. The third Test will kick off tomorrow at Headingley from 3:30 pm IST.

