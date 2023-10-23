New Zealand middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell hailed Virat Kohli's knock in pursuit of a stiff 274 in the 2023 World Cup clash in Dharamsala on Sunday. October 22. The seam-bowling all-rounder reckons it was an impressive innings regardless of Kohli not scoring a century and backed the Indian to end up as one of the greats of the game.

Kohli looked almost impenetrable as New Zealand set India a tricky 274 for victory in Dharamsala after Mitchell's blistering century. The 34-year-old looked slightly scracthy initially, but absored pressure even as wickets continued to tumble at the other end by taking calculated risk. He held his and fell for 95 when India were at the doorstep of their 5th successive win in World Cups.

Speaking at a press conference after New Zealand's four-wicket loss, the 32-year-old stated:

"He's a world class player and he'll go down as one of the greats of the game for a reason. A very good knock under pressure I thought and although he didn't get 100, he got his team across the line."

Kohli's run-tally in the tournament has now gone to 354 in 5 innings at a staggering average of 118. With 48 centuries, the right-hander is only 1 shy away from levelling Sachin Tendulkar's tally and missed out on Sunday by a whisker.

"I'm just really proud of our bowling unit tonight" - Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Despite failing to defend the total, the right-handed expressed pride in their bowling efforts and felt that dew made it easier for the Indian batters. Mitchell, who smashed 130, added:

"Look for us as Kiwis, we'll just keep throwing punches, we'll keep trying different things and we'll keep trying to take wickets and I'm just really proud of our bowling unit tonight and how they tried to do that for periods of time and in conditions which probably got better with the dew with the wicket so yeah for us really proud of our efforts and we look forward to taking on the Aussies in just under a week's time."

With 4 wins in 5 matches, the Kiwis still remain in firm contention to make it to the semi-finals.