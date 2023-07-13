“He’ll play with loads of confidence” – Former South Africa lauds Mark Wood for keeping the Ashes burning

Shaun Pollock has lauded England speedster Mark Wood for his heroics with the bat and ball as the hosts kept themselves alive in the five-match Test series by winning the third Test by three wickets.

The former South Africa captain labeled Wood’s pace as the ‘X-factor’ for being able to bowl constantly at speeds north of 140kmph. The veteran backed him to go from strength to strength ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

The statement came after Wood scalped seven wickets, including a fifer, in the Headingley Test. The right-handed batter was equally handy with the bat in the lower order. The 33-year-old returned with scores of 24 (8) and an unbeaten 16 to take his team over the finishing line at Leeds.

Speaking to AB de Villiers's YouTube channel on Thursday, July 13, Pollock said:

“I think he [Mark Wood] would be jumping to have an opportunity and showed what he is capable of there at Headingley. He’s big and tall, got such good energy. He was coming well rested and now he goes into the next one, I’m sure he’ll play with loads of confidence. One to watch out for.”

The 49-year-old also credited Wood for solving England’s problems from the first two Tests by wrapping the tail quickly:

“It’s a little bit of X-factor that Mark Wood brings. It was key to how to perform at Headingley and also the way he wrapped up the tail. Those were important things to do as a faster bowler. He did that really well.”

"Having someone who can bowl at 95 mph is amazing’ – Ben Stokes on Mark Wood

Ben Stokes recently lauded Mark Wood for his sensational pace following the conclusion of the third Test at Headingley. Speaking to reporters at the post-match presentation, he said:

"Having someone who can bowl at 95 mph is amazing. With the bat, he is just a free spirit. Goes back to the clarity. 24 off eight balls was a massive swing in the game. Doesn't always come off, but gives you a better chance to succeed.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MARK WOOD, THE MAN FOR ENGLAND:



With bat - 24*(8) & 16*(8)

With ball - 5/34 & 2/66



What an incredible all-round performance. MARK WOOD, THE MAN FOR ENGLAND:With bat - 24*(8) & 16*(8)With ball - 5/34 & 2/66What an incredible all-round performance. https://t.co/3N8S4YftIa

Wood will now look to continue his exploits in the fourth Test, scheduled to be played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, starting July 19. The speedster requires just three wickets to complete 100 Test wickets.

Poll : 0 votes