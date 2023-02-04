"He'll be recharged and ready to go" - Andrew McDonald on David Warner ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has backed David Warner to come good as they chase a drought-breaking Test series win in India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 41-year-old revealed that the veteran opener has put in the hard yards and wants to improve his numbers in India.

Barring a 200 against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Warner struggled to score big throughout the home summer. However, the selectors have retained him for the four-Test tour of India to open with Usman Khawaja and are likely to do so for the entire series.

Melbourne Cricket Ground @MCG 100th Test match

Double-Century

Player of the Match



What a match by David Warner! 100th Test matchDouble-CenturyPlayer of the MatchWhat a match by David Warner! ⭐️ 100th Test match ⭐️ Double-Century⭐️ Player of the Match What a match by David Warner! https://t.co/Myti7WDSL4

Recalling Warner's statement of feeling exhausted ahead of a grueling India tour, McDonald admitted that it was a demanding season. However, he asserted that the left-handed batter is keenly looking forward to the series and backed him to produce runs off his bat.

He said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"There's no doubt it was a demanding summer into BBL and it creates a challenge to shift back into Test match cricket. But we feel as though with the preparation that we've got in mind, he'll be recharged and ready to go. He's really looking forward to the challenge of India and it's been well-documented that he hasn't had the series that he would've liked here.

"But the way that he's applying himself in his downtime to really landing on a method to take on the Indian spinners, also the quicks, and to have a successful tour, I think you'll see him fully invigorated, fully invested and fully recharged for the challenge ahead."

The New South Wales batter averages only 24.25 in eight Tests in India with three fifties to his name while managing 193 runs in the four-Test tour in 2017. Warner also endured a disappointing Big Bash League (BBL) campaign with the Sydney Thunder, scoring 99 runs in six games at 19.80.

"Wouldn't say he was in discomfort when he was bowling" - Andrew McDonald on Cameron Green

Andrew McDonald. (Image Credits: Getty)

McDonald shared the update on Cameron Green's availability, stating that he has made significant progress following his finger injury and has a chance of playing the first Test.

The former Test cricketer stated, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"We've got a fair bit to work through him before the first Test match. We haven't put a clear line through him or put him on the team sheet yet. I wouldn't say he was in discomfort when he was bowling. One of the deliveries jarred the bottom of the bat and that can create discomfort for anyone.

"There's a bit of awareness around that finger. He's made some significant steps forward in the last couple of days, probably to my surprise."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Details from #INDvAUS

cricket.com.au/news/cameron-g… Good news from the Australian camp with Cameron Green's recovery progressing nicely.Details from @LouisDBCameron Good news from the Australian camp with Cameron Green's recovery progressing nicely.Details from @LouisDBCameron | #INDvAUS cricket.com.au/news/cameron-g…

Australia are currently undergoing a three-day camp at Alur in Bengaluru and have opted against playing a practice match.

Poll : 0 votes