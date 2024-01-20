"He loaded it up early" - Kevin Pietersen on how he dealt with Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Doosra'

Former England middle-order batter Kevin Pietersen revealed that he mastered the art of playing Ravichandran Ashwin's 'doosra' during the tour of India ahead of the upcoming five-Test series. The retired right-handed batter explained how the veteran loads up his 'doosra', making him confident of hitting on the off-side.

Ashwin has been a vital cog in Team India's line-up, especially in home Tests and has an outstanding record. The 37-year-old has picked up 337 wickets in 55 home Tests, averaging a sensational 20.88 with 26 five-wicket hauls. Pietersen's numbers in India are equally impressive as he has scored 703 runs in nine matches at 43.94, headlined by a best of 186.

Speaking to Michael Atherton for Times.co.uk, the 43-year-old stated:

"I picked Ashwin’s ‘doosra’. He used to load the ball at the back of his run-up and I think he still does that now. He never ran up with the ball in his hand as an off-spinner and changed it late for the doosra; you can’t do that. He loaded it up early."

The 104-Test veteran said he knew when Ashwin was going to bowl that delivery and was ready to pound the ball over the off-side.

"I was 100 percent confident when he was going to bowl it and you’d see how many times I hit him over the off side. I’d see the doosra at the back of his mark and because he had a stacked leg-side field because the ball was turning so much, I’d think ‘four or six.

Pietersen's innings of 186 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 2012 series was a game-changer as he struck 20 fours and four sixes in his 233-ball knock. The South African-born batter's innings helped England to a sizeable lead and level the series.

"Just make sure you are not getting bowled or lbw" - Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pietersen explained that English batters should be careful of not getting lbw or bowled against Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the upcoming five-match Test series. He said:

"If your feet are good and you are not planting your front foot and you are playing down the line of the ball, you should be fine. Just make sure you are not getting bowled or lbw. If you nick it to slip, no problem at all. If you get bowled or lbw that’s a big issue."

The 1st Test between India and England begins on January 25 in Hyderabad.

