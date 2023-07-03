"He loves it more when it gets tough" - Michael Vaughan claims Ben Stokes has a 'superpower'

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes they are hugely lucky to have Ben Stokes as their Test captain. Vaughan opined the all-rounder feeds off difficult situations and that his toughness shines through.

Stokes was under immense pressure when he strode out to bat on Day 4 of the second Test at Lord's. At 45-4, chasing 371, England's hopes were dim, but the skipper kept them alive with a blazing hundred on Day 5. He reached the magical three-figure mark with three consecutive sixes off Cameron Green.

In his column for The Telegraph, the 48-year-old stated that the all-rounder's ability to thrive in difficult situations is his "superpower." He also reckoned that the task of winning three consecutive Ashes Tests would inspire the England captain.

"Stokes has a superpower. He seems to thrive on adversity and pressure," Vaughan said. "He loves it more when it gets tough and when you think he has half a body not working – it’s his toughness that shines through. We are so lucky to have him as England Test captain. He now has the biggest challenge and that’s to inspire his troops to an incredible comeback in the series from this impossible position. And we know he likes the impossible."

Stokes' innings on Day 5 at Lord's ended on 155 when England were still 70 away from their target. He got a standing ovation while leaving the ground, but the home side eventually lost by 43 runs to go 0-2 down.

"Stokes’s innings was every bit as incredible as what he did in Leeds" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan also observed that Stokes is a proven clutch player, having proved himself on multiple occasions as he has immense self-belief.

"I have never known an England cricketer overcome the impossible as often as Stokes," he said. "We saw it in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s, we saw it in the Headingley Ashes Test in 2019 and we saw it again in this Test. I know the result was different, but Stokes’s innings was every bit as incredible as what he did in Leeds four years ago. The way he soaks up pressure, backs himself and has the skill and self-belief to seize the moment - it really is remarkable. What a cricketer he is."

Should England fight back and win the series 3-2, it will be only the second time it has happened in Ashes history.

Poll : 0 votes