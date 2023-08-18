"He makes his own decisions"- England captain Jos Buttler on Ben Stokes' ODI retirement reversal

England captain Jos Buttler claimed that he didn't have to persuade Ben Stokes to reverse his decision to retire from ODI cricket to be available for the World cup in India later this year.

Stokes had cited workload management as the reason for quitting ODI cricket in June last year, but has made a sensational return to the format with the goal of defending their World Cup crown.

Here's what Jos Buttler was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo about Ben Stokes' decision:

"Ben is very much his own man, he makes his own decisions. I've played with him for a very long time, I'm good friends with him. Me badgering him and saying 'come back, come back' is not really the way things work with Ben. He very much makes up his own mind and decides."

He further added:

"We had some conversations around it and just left it in his court. I'm sure the lure of playing in a World Cup is quite big for someone as competitive and as driven as he is to play in an England shirt. I'm delighted he felt up to it and could come back."

Fantastic to have Ben Stokes available: Jos Buttler

Stokes has had some incredible contributions to England's cricketing glory as his 84* in the final four years ago helped them be crowned as 50-over World Cup champions and his knock against Pakistan helped them win the T20 World Cup as well.

Jos Buttler understands what Stokes brings to the side and is delighted to have him back. He stated:

"I don't think you need me to tell you what Ben Stokes brings to a team. It's fantastic to have Ben back available. Any time a player of his quality is available again is fantastic. We're delighted to welcome him back."

England will play four ODIs against New Zealand, in which Stokes will make his ODI return.