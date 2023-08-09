"He is a massive miss at the moment" - Nasser Hussain on Rishabh Pant's return being the key for India in Tests

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that Rishabh Pant's return from injury should bolster India's performances in Test cricket, particularly away from home. Pant suffered an unfortunate car accident late last year and is currently recovering from a ligament injury following surgery and rehabilitation.

The 25-year-old was in red-hot form in Tests last year, scoring 680 runs at an average of 61.81 and a strike rate of over 90. While Pant is fondly remembered for his heroics in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia 2020/21, he also has scored two centuries in England and a ton in South Africa.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Hussain felt the return of Pant was pivotal for India's middle-order in Tests.

"I was travelling with Ricky (Ponting) a lot during the Ashes, and he was texting Rishabh, and Rishabh was in the gym, and he was getting updates. He is a massive miss at the moment and hopefully he will come back," said Hussain.

The former cricketer added that a seam-bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya could help tremendously the balance of the Test side.

"It's away from home and the balance of the side and if they can get a seam bowling all-rounder. Hardik (Pandya) would've been perfect if Hardik had stayed fit and continued that process," said Hussain.

"An Indian cricketer at the moment, a (Ben) Stokes type cricketer, a Cameron Green type cricketer, a Mitchell Marsh type cricketer, a batter at No.6 or No.7, away from home, that can bowl you 10 or 15 overs of genuine wicket-taking seam and swing, not a bowler who bats a bit, a batter who can give you 10 overs of seam bowling, and then that balance away from home makes them formidable," added Hussain.

Fitness issues have meant that the all-rounder has not played in the red-ball format for India since the 2018 England tour.

In 11 Tests, Pandya has scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29 and picked up 17 wickets at a 31.05 average.

"The balance of their side at home is just wonderful" - Nasser Hussain

Team India has been dominant at home in Tests over the last decade.

While Team India may have some concerns away from home, Nasser Hussain thinks that the side is brilliant at home, boasting an outstanding team balance.

The Asian giants have not suffered a Test series defeat at home since England beat them in 2012/13. They recently emerged victorious against WTC champions Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy at home by a 2-1 scoreline.

"They are brilliant at home and the balance of their side at home is just wonderful. They've got senior players like Rohit and obviously Virat (Kohli) and they are just world class players and they've got youngsters coming in, like Shubman (Gill), who's going to be a superstar," said Hussain.

The former England captain further stated that the return of Jasprit Bumrah will only improve the side further and also complimented the three spin-bowling all-rounders as vital pieces for India's home success.

"If Jasprit (Bumrah) can come back as well, one of the great multi-format bowlers there is at the moment, if not the best, when fit. So, they've got those senior players and youngsters, and with the ball in India, those three all-rounders, and they are genuine all rounders in India - Axar (Patel), (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin. That, for me, is a really balanced side," added Hussain.

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to a lower back stress fracture and is set to return in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland that follows the ongoing West Indies tour. He will also lead the side in the series due absence of several first-choice players.

India's next Test assignment will be a three-match series in South Africa at the end of the year following the ODI World Cup.