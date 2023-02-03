"He is that match-winner under pressure" - Nasser Hussain wants Ben Stokes to return for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has strongly urged star all-rounder Ben Stokes to reconsider his ODI retirement ahead of the 50-over World Cup later this year. Hussain reckons Stokes is the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle for England in ODIs.

The 31-year-old retired from ODI cricket in July 2022, citing an 'unsustainable schedule'. While Stokes has not completely shut the door on his 50-over return, coach Matthew Mott is also open to having him back.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hussain stated that Stokes is the match-winner England need in pressure situations.

He went on to add how India falter in important games after dominating the bilaterals due to the lack of a clutch match-winner.

"When do you ask him the question? Now? But all he'll say is 'I'm retired'. Ben Stokes at the moment is officially retired. All these bits of the jigsaw have to fit in, he is the final bit because he is that match-winner under pressure.

"Look what India have done, India have gone unbeaten at home for about three years now in white-ball cricket, but in tournament play, at just the wrong time in a knockout game, they can't get over the line. England when they get to those crucial moments in any format, there is one individual that stands up. He is the final bit of the jigsaw."

The ace all-rounder played an instrumental role in England's 2019 ODI World Cup triumph, hitting an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord's in a cut-throat run-chase. He finished the tournament with 465 runs in 11 games at an average of 66.43.

"He knows he's got that trump card if he needs it" - Nasser Hussain on Ben Stokes

Hussain further claimed that the time is ripe to prompt the Test skipper to add to his career folklore, especially after spearheading England's T20 World Cup win last year. He explained:

"I think just after England win the Ashes this summer, I'd be ringing Ben up and saying 'do you fancy making it a World T20 win, an Ashes win and a World Cup win in the space of a year?'

"When he's absolutely at his highest, loving life and loving the game, 'Ben, do you want to take it one-step further? We joke but I think deep down he knows he's got that trump card if he needs it."

#SpiritOfCricket | #WeAreEngland "I said to Kane I’ll be apologising for that for the rest of my life" – Ben Stokes on those fortunate four runs that turned the game. "I said to Kane I’ll be apologising for that for the rest of my life" – Ben Stokes on those fortunate four runs that turned the game.#SpiritOfCricket | #WeAreEngland https://t.co/b5bAT6p0M6

England have been poor in ODIs of late, losing to South Africa, Australia, and India in their last three series. They also only managed a draw in the rain-affected home series in July against the Proteas.

