“He might soon be removed from Tests” – Ramiz Raja on Australian opener's form in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Pakistan player Ramiz Raja reckons that Australian batter David Warner’s end in Test cricket is near.

This came as the southpaw registered a string of low scores - 1, 10 and 15 - in the last three innings of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja said:

“Warner’s batting is 50-50, and he might soon be removed from Tests. He also failed in Australia despite a big century. You cannot stop the new crop of batters.”

The Aussie opener has scored only one double-century and two fifties in the last 17 Tests.

For the uninitiated, the southpaw was subbed out in the second Test due to a concussion. Warner also suffered a small hairline fracture in his left elbow after suffering multiple blows from Mohammed Siraj on Day 1.

Watch Siraj's fiery spell to Warner below:

In a statement, Cricket Australia wrote:

“Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with CA guidelines.”

Ramiz Raja points to lack of preparation behind Australia’s back-to-back losses against India

Ramiz Raja further believes that the lack of preparation cost Aussies the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“Nobody thought that Australia will be crushed in just three days. Their preparation wasn’t good and the technical game was also down. They should have played three or four-day games before entering the Test series. With quick in and quick out, you cannot adjust. They couldn’t perform in the second Test.”

It's worth mentioning that the Aussies lost 16 wickets against spinners in each of their first two Tests.

The two teams will now lock horns in the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, which starts on Wednesday, March 1.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, India will look to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row, having won the last three Test series against the Aussies.

Meanwhile, the visitors will look to stage a comeback in the remaining two Tests.

India’s Test squad for the third and fourth Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

