"He might as well do it in the final" - Ravi Shastri backs Virat Kohli to step up with yet another hundred in the ODI World Cup final

Former India player and head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Virat Kohli will capitalize on his ominous touch to score a hundred in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. The ace batter recently scripted history by scoring a record 50th ODI hundred in the semi-final encounter against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli has already amassed 711 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, going past Sachin Tendulkar's 673-run tally from the 2003 edition. The former skipper has scored two centuries in the tournament, with the first coming against Bangladesh in the league stage.

Opining that Kohli is writing his own script which could see a positive ending, Ravi Shastri said in an interaction with the Times of India:

"Kohli is writing his own script, the kind of form he is in. Do not be surprised if another hundred is around the corner. He did it in the semifinals and he might as well do it in the final. There is nothing bigger than that."

The key match-up in the final would be Australia's bowling attack against the in-form Indian batters. Most Team India batters have been among runs in the tournament so far, with Rohit Sharma setting the template at the top and the players following capitalizing on the same.

At the same time, the Indian bowling attack has also been in fiery form throughout the tournament. Their battle against the aggressive Australian batters will also prove key to the outcome.

Labelling the first 10 overs of the final across both innings as crucial, Shastri continued:

"I think that the first 10 overs are very crucial. India have got some great starts, especially with the way Rohit has exploded at the top. That makes a difference. Similarly with Australia, if they take off, that will give them a lot of confidence. David Warner, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are dangerous players."

Australia defeated South Africa in a tense semi-final encounter at the Eden Gardens to spot in the final. The Aussies are undefeated in their last eight matches and are on the lookout to win a record extending sixth ODI World Cup title.

"This is the best fast-bowling attack India have ever had in white-ball cricket" - Ravi Shastri

As mentioned earlier, the Indian bowling attack have played a huge role in the team's success. The pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah have wreaked havoc, especially with the new ball. Furthermore, the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have operated well and perfomed their roles to perfection in the middle overs.

Labelling the current Indian bowling unit as the best the nation have had in white-ball cricket, Shastri said:

"This is the best fast-bowling attack India have ever had in white-ball cricket. There are three terrific fast bowlers (Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj) and then there are quality spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav."

"The skill sets are so good; it lends you a lot of variety. They do not need a pitch (of a certain type) to suit them; they can go anywhere in this world with this attack," he added.

Team India will lock horns with Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.