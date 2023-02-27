"He didn't miss his length at all, ey?" - Kane Williamson on becoming Harry Brook's maiden Test wicket

New Zealand's ace batter Kane Williamson recently opened up on his dismissal on Day 4 of the second Test in Wellington. The right-hander made a cheeky remark about his dismissal, opining that it was the worst ball Harry Brook bowled in that spell.

Brook, who has so far starred with the bat, produced a wicket out of nowhere to break the strong partnership between Williamson and Tom Blundell. The youngster struck in his third over as the former Kiwi skipper gloved a delivery to Ben Foakes while trying to glance it down the leg side.

Speaking after the day's play, the 32-year-old spoke of his dismissal, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"He didn't miss his length at all, ey? He was immaculate. He was on point. Maybe that (the wicket-taking delivery) was the worst ball he bowled, actually."

It was also the Yorkshire player's first Test scalp, having taken eight first-class wickets. With James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Ollie Robinson running out of gas, Ben Stokes turned to Brook for a breakthrough, which he delivered.

"Not something I've thought a whole lot about" - Kane Williamson on becoming New Zealand's highest Test run-getter

Kane Williamson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kane Williamson, whose 132 spearheaded New Zealand's response of 483 and surpassed Ross Taylor's tally of 7683 runs, claimed that it's an honor to be ranked amongst the greats of the game.

"It's not something I've thought a whole lot about. But it is an honour. You look at that list, and I've admired all of those players over those years, whether that's watching from afar growing up or playing alongside a number of them as well. Like I say, it's not a focus point but it's special to be amongst that company."

However, the veteran cricketer hopes that their bowling attack can finish the job on Day 5 as the Blackcaps look to level the series.

"It's exciting going in to day five. As a bowling attack and a team, we want to make sure we're on come tomorrow. There's still some assistance there and some assistance for the slower bowlers as well. All to play for, which is exciting."

Chasing 258, England reached 48-1 at stumps on the fourth day, with Ben Duckett (23*) and Robinson (1*) at the crease. It's a must-win game for the hosts to level the series.

