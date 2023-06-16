"He needs to be a part of the squad" - Wasim Jaffer wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to be picked in India's Test team for the West Indies tour

Wasim Jaffer wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to be a part of India's Test squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

India will tour the West Indies for two Tests, with the first game starting at Windsor Park in Roseau on July 12. It will be interesting to see if the selectors stick with the experienced players or want to blood in some youngsters for the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

During an interaction with Sportskeeda, Jaffer was asked about the new faces he would want to see in India's Test squad, to which he responded:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is definitely one of them. He has been a very prolific scorer across formats, whether you talk about the IPL, domestic cricket or India A cricket. I think he needs to be a part of the squad."

While observing that Jaiswal was in the reserves for the WTC final, the former Indian opener wants the youngster to be groomed for the future and given a look-in whenever possible:

"He was given an opportunity as well this time. He was a part of the team but Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma were playing, so obviously he didn't get a chance. I feel he should be kept along with the team so that he can be groomed, and as and when an opportunity comes, he should get a chance."

Jaiswal has amassed 1,845 runs at an outstanding average of 80.21 in 15 first-class games. The Mumbai opener has struck nine centuries and two half-centuries in 26 first-class innings, with a 265-run knock being his best effort

"He should be rewarded" - Wasim Jaffer wants Sarfaraz Khan to be included in India's Test squad

Sarfaraz Khan has scored 3,505 at an average of 79.65 in 37 first-class games.

Wasim Jaffer feels Sarfaraz Khan should be included in India's Test squad, reasoning:

"Sarfaraz Khan - again he is one of the prolific scorers. I feel he should be made a part, especially of the Test team. He should also be kept because he has scored so many runs in the last three seasons in first-class cricket. So I feel he should be rewarded somewhere or the other because he deserves it."

Jaffer reckons Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah could also be in contention if they are fit and available:

"I don't know how soon Shreyas Iyer recovers from his injury. Jasprit Bumrah again, when he gets fit. Those are the two players, they have not got match practice, but Shreyas Iyer has been seen doing fitness drills. So if he is fit and available, he is probably one of those guys."

Iyer and Bumrah underwent back surgeries a few months ago. Neither of them is likely to be fit for the West Indies tour, especially for the rigors of Test cricket.

