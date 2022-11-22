“He needs to say this without getting frightened” – Mohammad Kaif’s advice to Deepak Hooda regarding which batting position he prefers

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has advised Deepak Hooda to express himself freely after the all-rounder hesitated while answering a tricky question during the third T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday (November 22).

For the uninitiated, Hooda was asked whether he would like to bat at the No. 3 or 5 spot. The right-handed batter paused for a second before uttering 'five'. He said he wanted to be realistic because a legend (Virat Kohli) bats there.

Speaking to Prime Video, Hooda replied:

"I would like to bat at five, we have a legend playing at three and I have to be realistic. I can't get that spot.”

Kaif felt that Hooda should have given a better reply without any fear.

Speaking on the same show, the former player said:

"He hesitated there; he shouldn't do that. He should say, 'I want to bat higher up the order. I want to do well for India. I want to play in place of KL Rahul. I will replace Virat Kohli.' He needs to say this without getting frightened. He can only do well for India if he has that sort of mindset."

Saba Karim lauds Deepak Hooda after his good show in 2nd T20I vs NZ

Saba Karim, meanwhile, has hailed Deepak Hooda for his bowling performance after his four-wicket haul (4/10) against New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday. The former Indian cricketer feels that the presence of two bowlers among the top six batters adds depth to both the batting and bowling departments.

Deepak Hooda registered the best T20I bowling figures by an Asian bowler in New Zealand.



How good was his spell yesterday?



Getty • #INDvNZ #NZvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy 𝗔 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗧! Deepak Hooda registered the best T20I bowling figures by an Asian bowler in New Zealand.How good was his spell yesterday?Getty • #DeepakHooda 🏏💪 𝗔 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗧! Deepak Hooda registered the best T20I bowling figures by an Asian bowler in New Zealand.🔥 How good was his spell yesterday?📷 Getty • #DeepakHooda #INDvNZ #NZvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/uqR9LiU01o

The Baroda all-rounder has so far rolled his arms in five out of his 14 T20Is, bowling at a decent economy rate of 4.75. On Tuesday, he conceded only three runs in his solitary over but ended wicketless.

Speaking recently to India News, the former Indian selector said:

“What I like about Deepak Hooda is that it’s important in the T20 format that there should be at least two bowling options between No. 1 to No. 6 to strengthen the team. Right now, India have Hardik Pandya and Hooda. Such a combination adds depth to our batting as well.”

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Co. won the T20I series 1-0 as the third T20I against New Zealand ended in a tie, according to the DLS method.

The Men in Blue will next be in action in the three-match ODI series, starting in Auckland on Friday (November 25).

