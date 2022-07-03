"He nullified the drive and scored 241 in Sydney" - Michael Vaughan cites Sachin Tendulkar's example to struggling Zak Crawley

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wants Zak Crawley to take inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar's example during India's 2004 Australian tour following the Englishman's string of low scores with the bat. Vaughan feels bowlers have found Crawley's weakness and believes that the opener hasn't worked on it.

Crawley departed cheaply yet again on Day 2 of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston, managing only nine runs off 17 deliveries. The right-handed batter played a loose shot to a ball well outside off stump against Jasprit Bumrah and gifted a simple catch to the slip cordon.

In his column for The Telegraph on July 2, Vaughan recalled Tendulkar's struggles against Australia in 2004 before he decided to abort the drive on his way to 241 in Sydney. Vaughan feels that Crawley has not tried anything different and is hence getting exposed by the opposition.

"Sachin Tendulkar had a tough tour to Australia in 2004 when the ball was nipping around and he was getting out playing the drive," he wrote. "What did he do? He nullified the drive and scored 241 in Sydney. Crawley has not tried that yet. He has not tried to put away the drive for two hours while the ball is new. Ultimately, he has not hit the opposition with another method. If you keep doing the same things, you will be found out repeatedly because bowlers are not stupid."

The 24-year-old's nine runs against India is his ninth single-figure score in his last 11 innings. The right-handed batter also struggled against New Zealand in England's previous series, averaging only 14.50 in three Tests, scoring 87 runs.

"Averaging 11 in international cricket does not warrant a place in the team" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan is unimpressed with Zak Crawley. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan also warned against backing Crawley too much, highlighting his average of 11 in England since scoring 267 against Pakistan in 2020. Stating that runs are the only currency, the 47-year old wrote:

"The problems come when someone struggling like Zak Crawley is backed too much. Eventually, you have to recognize there is a problem. Since his 267 against Pakistan in 2020, Crawley has averaged 11 in English conditions without one fifty. Averaging 11 in international cricket does not warrant a place in the team. Your currency is runs. Not that you are a great lad or a good team man."

At stumps on Day 2, England slumped to 84-5 in reply to India's 416. The hosts need a monumental effort from their captain Ben Stokes, especially after Joe Root's departure.

