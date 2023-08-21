"He is one of my favorite bowlers" - Aakash Chopra lauds Prasidh Krishna's spell in 2nd India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Prasidh Krishna for bowling a penetrative first spell in the second T20I between India and Ireland.

The Men in Blue set Paul Stirling and Co. a 186-run target in Malahide, Dublin, on Sunday, August 20. Krishna then rocked the hosts' chase with two early strikes before finishing with figures of 2/29 in four overs as the visitors registered a convincing 33-run win to seal the three-match series 2-0 ahead of the final game.

Chopra reflected on India's bowling performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel. Regarding Krishna, he said:

"There is no doubt that this Krishna will become Prasidh. He is one of my favorite bowlers. When I saw him for the first time, I said that he will become famous because he has got all the basic ingredients of fast bowling."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the lanky pacer has the required attributes to be successful at the international level. He elaborated:

"He has a high-arm action, gets good bounce and the pace is also around 140 kph. He has come back at a very good time. He picked up two wickets, both with short balls, first Paul Stirling and then Lorcan Tucker."

However, Chopra acknowledged that Krishna is not the same bowler at the death and needs to put in the hard yards to improve on that front. The Karnataka seamer conceded 26 runs in the last two overs he bowled, including successive sixes off the first two balls of the penultimate over of Ireland's innings.

"It is almost confirmed that Bishnoi will pick up two wickets against this team" - Aakash Chopra

Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Harry Tector and Curtis Campher. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra also praised Ravi Bishnoi (2/37) for continuing to be among the wickets against Ireland. He observed:

"Then Bishnoi comes and it is almost confirmed that Bishnoi will pick up two wickets against this team. He took two in the last match as well and he scalped two wickets in this match too."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Jasprit Bumrah (2/15) was also close to his former best as a death bowler. He stated:

"Bumrah came in the end, bowled only one over at the start. He also picked up two wickets. He bowled the 20th over as a maiden (apart from four byes). You don't remember the last time when the 20th over was a maiden but it happened here, and he was also touching 140 kph this time."

On the flip side, Chopra pointed out that Washington Sundar (0/19 in two overs) proved slightly expensive. He concluded by observing that Shivam Dube (0/18 in two overs) didn't look penetrative enough.

