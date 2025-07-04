"He should patent the cover drive" - RP Singh lauds Shubman Gill's double century in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player RP Singh has lauded Shubman Gill for playing controlled shots all around the park during his double century in the second Test against England. He particularly appreciated the Indian captain's cover drive, highlighting that the youngster should own a patent for the stroke.

Ad

Gill scored 269 runs off 387 balls as India posted 587 runs in their first innings in Birmingham. England ended Day 2 (Thursday, July 3) at 77/3 in their first innings, trailing the visitors by 510 runs.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Singh praised Gill for playing many delightful shots, especially the cover drive.

"He showed all the shots one wants to see. He showed control in all shots. Shubman Gill's batting had everything you want to see. The best thing was his footwork. He was playing full balls on the front foot and short balls off the back foot. It showed how well he is reading the game," the former India pacer said.

Ad

Trending

"He should patent the cover drive, the way he drove the ball today (Thursday). He played the straight drive equally well. The form is fantastic. If you see Shubman's body language, it shows that he is in full control. He has scored more than 250 runs. So there would be no corner where the ball wouldn't have gone," he added.

Ad

Shubman Gill struck 30 fours and three sixes during his 269-run knock. He was eventually caught by Ollie Pope at square leg while attempting a pull shot off Josh Tongue's bowling.

"You have sealed the prestigious No. 4 spot" - Irfan Pathan after Shubman Gill's double century in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill has scored centuries at No. 4 in back-to-back Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan opined that Shubman Gill has sealed the No. 4 position in the batting order.

Ad

"The ball wasn't going anywhere when he was defending. That's incredible ability. His discipline, commitment, and technique were on display. You have sealed the prestigious No. 4 spot. Before this, the great Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have played at No. 4 in Test cricket," he said.

While highlighting that greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have occupied that spot previously, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Gill's performances might force England to prepare more bowler-friendly pitches in the remaining three Tests.

Ad

"It's not easy for anyone to fill their shoes, but it was like fish to water. Shubman has sealed the No. 4 spot easily. The England bowlers tried all tactics, but he tired them out. He has made a statement to the opposing team. He said he would take advantage of the flat pitch you prepare. England might have to change their game plan going forward," Pathan observed.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja (89 off 137) stitched together a 203-run sixth-wicket partnership when India were in a spot of bother at 211/5. The Indian captain then added 144 runs for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar (42 off 103) to take the team beyond the 550-run mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news