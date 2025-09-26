"He should play either at No. 3 or No. 4" - Saba Karim on Team India star ahead of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India player Saba Karim has opined that Sanju Samson should bat either at No. 3 or No. 4 in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka. He reasoned that the wicketkeeper-batter doesn't have a place in the lower-middle order.

India will face Sri Lanka in the final Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Friday, September 26. Samson, who batted at No. 3 in the defending champions' final Group A against Oman, wasn't sent to bat in the top seven in their last game against Bangladesh.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Saba was asked about his thoughts on Samson being moved up and down the order in the Asia Cup 2025.

"It's a very good thing that Sanju Samson is getting a chance to play. Where should he play? I feel he should play up the order. You have decided your opening pair. So he should play either at No. 3 or No. 4," he responded.

"He doesn't have a place below that. If you have decided that he has to play because he is the only wicketkeeper-batter in your XI, No. 3 or No. 4, in my opinion," the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

Sanju Samson has aggregated 69 runs at a strike rate of 111.29 in two innings in the Asia Cup 2025. He scored a 45-ball 56 at No. 3 against Oman and consumed 17 deliveries for 13 runs at No. 5 in India's Super Four opener against Pakistan.

"India scored only 170-odd in the last match" - Saba Karim on the Men in Blue's weak area ahead of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

India's middle order hasn't fired in the Asia Cup 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Saba Karim urged India to bat first if they win the toss against Sri Lanka.

"I also want India to bat first if they win the toss. That's a weak area where India need to work harder. India scored only 170-odd in the last match. This is a team that should score 190-200. India will get another opportunity here. This wicket is slightly challenging, especially in the middle overs. Our batting didn't work as it should have in the last match," he reasoned.

While observing that Jasprit Bumrah is the only player India could rest against the Lankan Lions, the cricketer-turned-commentator urged the ace seamer to play the game.

"If we can see one player resting, maybe Bumrah, but you have to bowl only four overs. So you would want to see the same rhythm from Bumrah in today's match that he bowled with in the last match, and then we see the same performance in the final," Saba elaborated.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.33 in four innings in the Asia Cup 2025. He was rested for the Men in Blue's final Group A game against Oman, which was an inconsequential match, just like the clash against Sri Lanka on Friday.

