"He is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket" - Sunil Gavaskar points out the reason behind Shubman Gill's red-ball struggles

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar felt Shubman Gill's overly aggressive approach was the reason behind his Test struggles, especially recently.

While the 24-year-old has been in blazing ODI form, his performances have dipped in Test matches since his magical 128 in the fourth Test against Australia at Ahmedabad in March. Gill averages only 17.33 in six innings since, dropping his overall Test average to a dismal 31.06 in 19 games.

Speaking to Star Sports after India's innings and 32-run defeat, Gavaskar pointed to the difference between the red and white ball while highlighting Gill's below-par Test exploits.

"I think he is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket. There is a slight difference when you play Test cricket vs T20I and ODI cricket. The difference is in the ball. The red ball moves a little more than the white ball in the air and off the pitch as well. It bounces a little more too. He should keep that in mind," said Gavaskar.

Gill scored 2 and 28 in India's opening Test defeat to South Africa at Centurion. With the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal, he has dropped to No.3 in the batting order without much success. The young sensation has not crossed 30 even once in his five innings at the position since the West Indies series.

"Hope trains harder and does well in the future" - Sunil Gavaskar on Shubman Gill

Gill's magnificent start to Test cricket seems a long time back now.

Sunil Gavaskar hoped Shubman Gill would work and train harder to regain his Test form in the upcoming games.

In his debut Test series — India's famous 2-1 win in Australia in 2020/21—, the talented batter scored 259 runs in three games at an average of 51.80. It included a breathtaking 91 during the side's memorable run chase of 328 in the series decider at Brisbane.

However, the opening batter has gone through a torrid run with only flashes of brilliance in the next three years in the Indian whites.

"Shubman Gill started off his career so well and we praised his shots. We can only hope that he gets back into his form. Hope he trains harder and does well in the future," said Gavaskar.

Despite his woeful recent Test form, Gill still finished the year as the leading run-scorer in international cricket, thanks largely to his magnificent run of form in ODIs. He will look to regain his form as India tries to avoid a series defeat in the second and final Test in Cape Town, starting January 3.

