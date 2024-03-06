"He polarizes opinion at times, but has done pretty much everything England have asked" - Nasser Hussain hails Jonny Bairstow ahead of 100th Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has admirably performed several roles in his 99-Test career.

The upcoming fifth and final Test of the ongoing series against India, at Dharamsala, will be the 34-year-old's momentous 100th Test. Bairstow has played over half his Tests as England's keeper, leading to divided opinions on whether the veteran cricketer should don the gloves.

Ahead of his 100th Test, Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"He polarizes opinion at times, but he has done pretty much everything England have asked of him whether it be as a batter or as a wicketkeeper-batter. Because of his late father David and the connection with keeping, he’s always been reticent to give up the gloves."

He added:

"But because of his brilliance with the bat during an international career of incredible innings - think of the six hundreds in eight appearances in 2022 or his maiden hundred in Cape Town alongside Ben Stokes in 2016 - debate about his best role in the side has lingered."

Bairstow has scored almost 6,000 runs in his Test career at an average of 36.42 with 12 centuries. Despite currently playing as a specialist batter, the Yorkshire-born cricketer boasts better Test numbers as England's gloveman.

As a wicket-keeper, Bairstow has scored over 3,300 runs at an average of 37.63 in 55 Tests.

"This will be a great occasion for Jonny Bairstow" - Nasser Hussain

Bairstow has had a series to forget against India.

Nasser Hussain paid tribute to Jonny Bairstow for reaching 100 Tests despite several ups and downs during his career.

Bairstow will become the 17th English cricketer to achieve the landmark and the fourth from the current side after James Anderson, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes.

"This will be a great occasion for Jonny Bairstow. He's an emotional cricketer anyway, as we've seen over the years, and to reach 100 Test matches after all the ups and downs he has been through will make his family incredibly proud," wrote Hussain.

Yet, Hussain highlighted the importance of the Dharamsala clash for Bairstow's Test career due to his dismal recent form.

"This is a big game for him, however. Ahead of it, some people are saying this could be a case of 100 and out, and he’ll know it. There are generally two types of cricketers. Those that say they don't read things in the media, concern themselves with external noise or take notice of the pundits," added Hussain.

Bairstow has endured a horrific series thus far, scoring 170 runs in four Tests at an average of 21.25 with no half-centuries.

His struggles have mirrored England's as the side capitulated to a hattrick of defeats, after the opening Test win, to surrender the series.

